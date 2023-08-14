Karl-Anthony Towns on playing for Dominican Republic again: 'The timing is right'

Towns hadn’t played for the Dominican Republic national team in 10 years, dating to when he was 16 and his future college coach at Kentucky, John Calipari, was in charge of the team. This summer, dozens of the world’s top players elected to skip the tournament to recover from injuries, rest or simply opt for next summer’s Olympics in Paris instead. This made Towns’ inclusion significant news. “There was a lot that went into the decision,” Towns said. “The timing is right. I didn’t put as much stress on my body this last season because of the injury. I’m feeling great now, I’m 100% and feeling like myself again. It’s a perfect time to work on some things in my game. And with my mom’s passing, I felt an urgency to do it.”
Source: Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
The team will see Karl-Anthony Towns back in the fold after missing 51 games with his right calf injury this past season. A lot of reservations have been brought up about Towns’ fit with Gobert, but Edwards doesn’t seem too worried. “I think if we get KAT for a whole season, we’ll be alright.” -via HoopsHype / August 12, 2023
To that end, a recent report from Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic (on The Jon Krawczynski Show), Towns is now completely healthy: “He said it several times, both publicly and privately as well as that he could just feel that that calf was not where it needed to be. And when I caught up with him in Las Vegas, he said that he was feeling fully healthy again, for the first time since before he was injured.” -via Clutch Points / August 1, 2023
Jon Krawczynski on Karl-Anthony Towns: “He he said it several times, both publicly and privately as well as that he could just feel that that calf was not where it needed to be. And when I caught up with him in Las Vegas, he said that he was feeling fully healthy again, for the first time since before he was injured.” -via Apple Podcasts / August 1, 2023
