Kevin Garnett on Anthony Davis: 'I'm expecting him to be MVP, if not this year, definitely next year'

Clutch Points: “Anthony Davis can do everything [Nikola Jokic] can do. He can do everything Embiid can do… I’m expecting him to be MVP, if not this year, definitely next year.” Kevin Garnett has high expectations for Anthony Davis 😅 (via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/G11vdo0yVI
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
On #Suns star Devin Booker:
Paul Pierce: “You think this is Booker’s team?”
Kevin Garnett: “This is definitely Booker’s team. Hell yeah. This is Booker’s team and this is everybody in the cast coming to support him. That’s straight up.”
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we’re talking Bradley Beal’s fit, Suns preseason schedule and KG’s comments on Devin Booker! Come hang out:
youtube.com/watch?v=JnBi_9… pic.twitter.com/jL2hbu6uRm – 5:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘This is Booker’s team’: Kevin Garnett says Devin Booker getting first look instead of Kevin Durant down the stretch in close games (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:35 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
How many active NBA players can my wife name?
• LeBron James
• James Harden
• Steph Curry
• Lonzo Ball
• “The other Ball”
• “Antetokounmpo” (she knew that, but not Giannis?!)
• “The eyebrow… AD!”
• “Guy who likes Disney with the girly name!” (she met Robin Lopez at… – 1:00 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Back in 2000, Vince Carter threw down one of the most ridiculous dunks of all-time, jumping over the 7-foot-2 Frédéric Weis (and nearly punching his Team USA teammate Kevin Garnett while celebrating 😅): pic.twitter.com/jo9F6OfE1c – 4:02 PM
More on this storyline
Darvin Ham, speaking at the Basketball without Borders camp in South Africa recently, told ESPN: “Absolutely [I think we’re close to a championship team]. We have leadership like LeBron James and Anthony Davis; some of the talent we were able to bring back in Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell. Then, you think about the guys we added in Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes. I think the sky is the limit for what we will be able to do. I think we added a lot of depth, a lot of guys that have skill, size and athleticism, so I look forward to all of that coming together.” -via ESPN / August 14, 2023
Spectrum SportsNet: “With LeBron out of the picture, I think AD’s the guy and I think he will step up and answer the call.” James Worthy on Anthony Davis’s future with the #Lakers. -via Twitter / August 11, 2023
“Jeanie [Buss] and Darvin [Ham] and I were just probably the most excited to just get Anthony’s perspective on what it means to do an extension like this and what it means to become a leader of the Lakers for years to come,” Pelinka told Spectrum Sportsnet. “And for us, in our conversations with him, it was really centered around his character; who he is as a person, how he treats his teammates, his commitment to want to be the hardest worker and help establish our culture with that. -via Clutch Points / August 9, 2023
Ahead of the newest episode of Ticket & The Truth that’s dropping Monday, Showtime released a clip of Garnett and Paul Pierce discussing the two all-time greats and Garnett thinks their time as ball-demanding stars on the floor should come to an end. “LeBron and KD—it’s time for them to be spot up,” Garnett told Pierce. “We done gave the ball to them for, like, ages. This is 20 years where I gave them the ball, telling them … can they play off the ball once? Can they go in the corner and now someone make a play, make it for them to get a free shot?” -via Sports Illustrated / August 13, 2023
Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol mentioned four Lakers legends in his top 10 players of all time. “Kareem Adbul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, LeBron James, Stephen Curry,” the Los Angeles Times’ Broderick Turner revealed is Gasol’s list. -via Lakers Daily / August 12, 2023
Kevin Garnett: Huh? Bron, KD and Steph play for Boston now? Tf 🤦🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️ -via Twitter / July 27, 2023