Kyrie Irving defends James Harden over conflict with Daryl Morey

John Clark: I’m told the Sixers never had an agreement, made an offer, or exchanged proposals with James Harden and his reps heading into this year’s free agency . It’s my understanding the Sixers told James and his reps they would meet with them the second free agency starts. James and his reps did not like that scenario and opted in to the one year with the Sixers and asked for a trade. The Sixers looked into possible trades but there was nothing that they liked from the LA Clippers or any team. The NBA investigated the Sixers last year for tampering but the NBA found no communication with James Harden that violated any tampering rules. They were punished and lost several second round picks for tampering with P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. -via Facebook.com / August 14, 2023