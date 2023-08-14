Kyrie Irving defends James Harden over conflict with Daryl Morey

Kyrie Irving: Is he Disgruntled Adrian?? Or is he holding Darryl Morey accountable for his dishonesty and lack of transparency throughout the contract negotiation process this summer?
Tommy Beer
footage of James Harden preparing for training camp:
Brad Townsend
Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving defends James Harden's stance against 76ers' Daryl Morey
Kyle Neubeck
Don't have basically any service or wifi in Tasmania but I guess this bit from mid-July is finally showing up. There was a sense of uncertainty about the exact form this would take after discussions between Harden/Harden's management & Sixers
(Via phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo…)
Don’t have basically any service or wifi in Tasmania but I guess this bit from mid-July is finally showing up. There was a sense of uncertainty about the exact form this would take after discussions between Harden/Harden’s management & Sixers
Wes Goldberg
if Harden didn't start leaking the Houston stuff last Xmas he might be a more sympathetic figure in all of this, even despite the other misteps.
Sirius XM NBA
“James can do it, he just didn’t want to [do it]”
Hear James Harden’s former coach and Basketball Hall of Famer, Kevin McHale, tell @RickKamlaSports and @DarthAmin why he’s not surprised by the recent developments in Philadelphia with Harden and Daryl Morey pic.twitter.com/yyETZd4N1j – 2:02 PM
“James can do it, he just didn’t want to [do it]”
Bobby Manning
Back on @TheGardenReport at 5 talking James Harden with @SixersAdam.
Tommy Beer
wild that the CBA rule the Sixers can hem up Harden on (“Section 3. Withholding Services” clause) resulted in large part from the Ben Simmons fiasco
And that Harden blasted Morey in China of all paces…
NBA script-writers thinking seasons/years ahead – 1:44 PM
wild that the CBA rule the Sixers can hem up Harden on (“Section 3. Withholding Services” clause) resulted in large part from the Ben Simmons fiasco
And that Harden blasted Morey in China of all paces…
CBS NBA
James Harden called Daryl Morey a liar, but the 76ers' fading star is the one failing to grasp hard truths
(By @sportsreiter)
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 1:31 PM
James Harden called Daryl Morey a liar, but the 76ers’ fading star is the one failing to grasp hard truths
(By @sportsreiter)
StatMuse
James Harden in 10 seasons playing for Daryl Morey:
— 29/6/8
— 9x All-Star
— 7x All-NBA
— MVP
— 3x Scoring Leader
— 2x Assists Leader
— 55 playoff wins
Match made in heaven. pic.twitter.com/df3Yt0sJKp – 1:30 PM
James Harden in 10 seasons playing for Daryl Morey:
— 29/6/8
— 9x All-Star
— 7x All-NBA
— MVP
— 3x Scoring Leader
— 2x Assists Leader
— 55 playoff wins
CBS NBA
James Harden holdout: CBA clause could come into play if he skips 76ers camp, plus contract details, key dates
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 1:04 PM
James Harden holdout: CBA clause could come into play if he skips 76ers camp, plus contract details, key dates (By @JasmynWimbish)
Duane Rankin
James Harden calls 76ers president Daryl Morey 'a liar' during Adidas media event in China #76ers
Bill Simmons
Here’s the funny thing — there IS no Harden trade.
Chicago isn’t trading Derozan for him.
Clips aren’t giving anything up for him.
Younger teams don’t want him.
Contenders can’t risk it.
That leaves only one candidate… an embattled franchise w/ a history of foolish risks… pic.twitter.com/WEwD1OJyWO – 12:31 PM
Here’s the funny thing — there IS no Harden trade.
Chicago isn’t trading Derozan for him.
Clips aren’t giving anything up for him.
Younger teams don’t want him.
Contenders can’t risk it.
Bobby Marks
The James Harden situation
What does Withholding Services mean?
And why both sides have equal leverage.
youtu.be/qOgcgTEfQdA
via @YouTube – 12:15 PM
The James Harden situation
What does Withholding Services mean?
And why both sides have equal leverage.
youtu.be/qOgcgTEfQdA
Jay King
The Daryl Morey-James Harden feud is a reminder that for all the basketball moves GMs make, the biggest part of their job might be putting out fires (or preventing them in the first place) throughout the organization. So many issues pop up every season, for every team. The best…
Anthony Puccio
"James Harden changed my life. An entire page could be dedicated to James." — when Morey left Houston

This certainly aged
This certainly aged pic.twitter.com/AhoL6cQbMk – 11:39 AM
“James Harden changed my life. An entire page could be dedicated to James.” — when Morey left Houston
Sirius XM NBA
James Harden called Daryl Morey a “liar” at a recent event
Hear @DarthAmin tell @RickKamlaSports why there is no end in sight to this developing situation in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/50HsxkxFIa – 11:04 AM
James Harden called Daryl Morey a “liar” at a recent event
Derek Bodner
Let's say this whole thing goes nuclear. The Sixers waive Harden. They never would, but let's just play it out. He loses his Bird rights.

How much does he get in free agency next season?
How much does he get in free agency next season? – 11:00 AM
Let’s say this whole thing goes nuclear. The Sixers waive Harden. They never would, but let’s just play it out. He loses his Bird rights.
Tommy Beer
Morning Brew ☕️
* RJ and JB play well across the pond.
* Harden makes it personal… (how does Embiid feel about this sh*t show?)
* Brunson talks about Luka and Donny Mitch
open.substack.com/pub/tommybeer/… – 10:56 AM
Morning Brew ☕️
* RJ and JB play well across the pond.
* Harden makes it personal… (how does Embiid feel about this sh*t show?)
* Brunson talks about Luka and Donny Mitch
Bobby Manning
Let me defend Harden for a second because all the criticism speaks for itself — him opting-in to get traded then the team saying 'never mind' is pretty wild. At least if that's how it went down. Losing Houston killed him. But what's that say about him?
Tommy Beer
The Sixers have to trade Harden. They can't bring him back!

Morey's response:
Morey’s response: pic.twitter.com/GKqSQhalik – 10:32 AM
The Sixers have to trade Harden. They can’t bring him back!
Tim MacMahon
We recorded The Hoop Collective before James Harden's public declaration that he'd never play for "liar" Daryl Morey again. But our discussion of that drama holds up pretty well in the aftermath of Harden's counterpunch.
Kurt Helin
Harden: 'Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of'

Never a dull 76ers offseason, is there?
Never a dull 76ers offseason, is there?
nbcsports.com/nba/news/harde… – 10:31 AM
Harden: ‘Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of’
Never a dull 76ers offseason, is there?
Tommy Beer
"How dare Daryl Morey not honor our illegal, outlawed, illegitimate, illicit, forbidden wink-wink agreement!!!!!!!"
Jon Johnson
This has nothing to do with Nick Nurse. Clearly something financial was promised to Harden, & plans changed. Harden lives on another planet, & now the Sixers are totally screwed.
Michael Dugat
Two big things – one way bigger than the other:
1. Harden, am I right? (that’s it)
2. Finally beat Remnant 2 campaign, easily the best game I’ve played in 2023. – 10:15 AM
Two big things – one way bigger than the other:
1. Harden, am I right? (that’s it)
Lang Whitaker
By far the funniest part of the Harden speech is the "Let me say that again" line.
Kendrick Perkins
See y'all on NBA Today at 3pm Eastern to explain why James Harden calling Darryl Morey a liar wasn't smart and will hurt him in the long run! Carry the hell on…
Frank Isola
“It’s just factual that James Harden is a better scorer than Michael Jordan” – Daryl Morey.
I think is what Harden is referring to when he called his boss a liar. – 10:04 AM
“It’s just factual that James Harden is a better scorer than Michael Jordan” – Daryl Morey.
Mike Vorkunov
So is Article XI, Section 3 of the new CBA now just known as the James Harden Clause?
Keith Pompey
#ICYMI: Sixers' James Harden: 'Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of'
CBS NBA
James Harden calls 76ers' Daryl Morey 'a liar' as star guard publicly escalates standoff with team
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 9:44 AM
James Harden calls 76ers’ Daryl Morey ‘a liar’ as star guard publicly escalates standoff with team
Bill Reiter
Reiter Than You is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Harden vs Morey gets ugly, Trey Lance looks shaky, Buy/Sell, Harbaugh's mess, QB news, a hostage note, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:44 AM
Reiter Than You is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Harden vs Morey gets ugly, Trey Lance looks shaky, @DecelCBS can’t say the words, @BradyPoppinga, Buy/Sell, Harbaugh’s mess, QB news, a hostage note, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
Chris Mannix
James Harden calling Daryl Morey a liar references one of two things:
▪️Morey agreed to give Harden a big deal this summer after taking a cut rate last offseason and then reneged (which would mean big trouble for Morey and the Sixers)
▪️Morey agreed to trade Harden after he… pic.twitter.com/jgih3nEryN – 9:41 AM
James Harden calling Daryl Morey a liar references one of two things:
▪️Morey agreed to give Harden a big deal this summer after taking a cut rate last offseason and then reneged (which would mean big trouble for Morey and the Sixers)
Jon Johnson
Pray for Bynum
Navicular fracture
Okafor fight in Boston
Jerry Colangelo
Hinkie manifesto
Jones fracture
Thoracic outlet syndrome
Burner gate
Simmons wants out
Harden done with Morey
Now add in the dozen stories in between. No one would ever believe this is a true story. – 9:40 AM
Pray for Bynum
Navicular fracture
Okafor fight in Boston
Jerry Colangelo
Hinkie manifesto
Jones fracture
Thoracic outlet syndrome
Burner gate
Simmons wants out
Harden done with Morey
Emiliano Carchia
James Harden calls Daryl Morey a liar
Cameron Tabatabaie
Harden tanking his trade value so the Heat will trade for him and not Lillard
Erik Slater
James Harden: *Opts into contract with Philadelphia
James Harden one month later: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”
NBA is really hilarious. – 8:57 AM
James Harden: *Opts into contract with Philadelphia
James Harden one month later: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”
Austin Krell
Mark Termini, an NBA agent, recently said, “It’s my job to recognize your tactic, to counter it, and come up with my own tactics.”
James Harden’s tactic is shock value.
He did it while simultaneously threatening to reveal what he feels is the truth:
973espn.com/james-harden-c… – 8:56 AM
Mark Termini, an NBA agent, recently said, “It’s my job to recognize your tactic, to counter it, and come up with my own tactics.”
James Harden’s tactic is shock value.
He did it while simultaneously threatening to reveal what he feels is the truth:
StatMuse
Most 50-point games in the 2020s:
10 — Damian Lillard
6 — Steph Curry
5 — Doncic, Tatum, Embiid, Giannis, Harden pic.twitter.com/89rqxckiDo – 8:47 AM
Most 50-point games in the 2020s:
10 — Damian Lillard
6 — Steph Curry
Ben Rohrbach
So, Woj reported this about "a handshake agreement" b/w Harden and Morey a year ago. NBA investigated, found no evidence, but I think it's fairly clear now what happened here.
Tom Ziller
We have reached new, unimaginable levels of James Harden
open.substack.com/pub/ziller/p/w… pic.twitter.com/WQts2t74Xe – 8:37 AM
We have reached new, unimaginable levels of James Harden
Adrian Wojnarowski
Disgruntled Harden calls 76ers prez Morey a 'liar'
Trey Kerby
James Harden deep in his Trade Request bag, coming up with stuff we've never seen before.
Trey Kerby
James Harden has the deepest Trade Request bag in league history. He's done a classic just give up. He's gone on a party tour. Now he's slandering his own GM. One of the greats.
Adam Spolane
It was very predictable the marriage between James Harden and Daryl Morey would end in the ugliest divorce imaginable but it's still shocking to see it play out like this
Tom Ziller
Watching folks wake up to the James Harden video is going to be like watching people wake up to Steph highlights except sad.
BasketNews
James Harden has had enough of Daryl Morey after the Sixers paused trade talks of him.
The All-Star guard made his feelings & intentions abundantly clear during his stay in China 😠
basketnews.com/news-193284-he… – 7:27 AM
James Harden has had enough of Daryl Morey after the Sixers paused trade talks of him.
The All-Star guard made his feelings & intentions abundantly clear during his stay in China 😠
Ball Don't Lie
James Harden said it twice for those in the back 🗣️
“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be part of an organization he’s a part of.”
(via @TomerAzarly)
pic.twitter.com/FDQ52w9lLP – 7:16 AM
James Harden said it twice for those in the back 🗣️
“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be part of an organization he’s a part of.”
(via @TomerAzarly)
Salman Ali
Legitimately never thought I’d see the day. The Harden/D’Antoni/Morey/Brown was rock-solid as any quartet in basketball in 2017.
If you showed me that video then, I’d scoff and think it was an advanced deep-fake.
Hell, even today I had to go search out the original video. – 6:51 AM
Legitimately never thought I’d see the day. The Harden/D’Antoni/Morey/Brown was rock-solid as any quartet in basketball in 2017.
If you showed me that video then, I’d scoff and think it was an advanced deep-fake.
Alex Kennedy
James
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
James Harden: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” pic.twitter.com/AmHJ0WwbF2 – 6:49 AM
James Harden @JHarden13
Always amazing to get the youths perspective @jrnba pic.twitter.com/UYwTJ2vBJx – 2:18 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Gonna start here in five minutes or so!
Chatting with @TheBoxAndOne_ about The Ballad of Jim Harden, Cooper Flagg reclassifying, Flory Bidunga to Kansas, and then we’ll do some mailbag questions at the end.
youtube.com/live/K2gT9fK7l… pic.twitter.com/sLdNnuEape – 7:48 PM
Gonna start here in five minutes or so!
Chatting with @TheBoxAndOne_ about The Ballad of Jim Harden, Cooper Flagg reclassifying, Flory Bidunga to Kansas, and then we’ll do some mailbag questions at the end.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Got a Game Theory double dip tonight with @TheBoxAndOne_. Two episodes getting record tonight.
First one is a news and notes episode. Harden, Cooper Flagg reclass. Flory Bidunga to Kansas briefly,. Then a Q+A.
Second: a hypothetical 2024 Expansion Draft episode. – 7:06 PM
Got a Game Theory double dip tonight with @TheBoxAndOne_. Two episodes getting record tonight.
First one is a news and notes episode. Harden, Cooper Flagg reclass. Flory Bidunga to Kansas briefly,. Then a Q+A.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30/5/5 seasons since the merger:
6 — Michael Jordan
[gap]
3 — James Harden, LeBron James
2 — Steph Curry, Kobe Bryant
Nobody else has done it multiple times. pic.twitter.com/XacuNC1yl5 – 5:33 PM
Most 30/5/5 seasons since the merger:
6 — Michael Jordan
[gap]
3 — James Harden, LeBron James
2 — Steph Curry, Kobe Bryant
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The full Kyrie tape is ridiculous 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6SAL9a6gJp – 2:45 PM
More on this storyline
Jason Dumas: Source: Daryl Morey is unmoved by James’ comments. He is holding firm in his stance that he will not trade him unless it makes the Sixers a better team. Meanwhile, I’m told James’ agent advised him against making that statement. -via Twitter @JDumasReports / August 14, 2023
John Clark: I’m told the Sixers never had an agreement, made an offer, or exchanged proposals with James Harden and his reps heading into this year’s free agency. It’s my understanding the Sixers told James and his reps they would meet with them the second free agency starts. James and his reps did not like that scenario and opted in to the one year with the Sixers and asked for a trade. The Sixers looked into possible trades but there was nothing that they liked from the LA Clippers or any team. The NBA investigated the Sixers last year for tampering but the NBA found no communication with James Harden that violated any tampering rules. They were punished and lost several second round picks for tampering with P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. -via Facebook.com / August 14, 2023
The stands were packed Friday and Saturday at Saint Peter’s University’s gym in Jersey City for Kyrie Irving’s community basketball event. Irving likes to use this event to tap into the community and bring people together. He also gave out backpacks to students. -via News 12 New Jersey / August 13, 2023
Clutch Points: Kyrie Irving put on a SHOW at his “More Than a Run” event in Jersey 🔥 (via @Ballislife) pic.twitter.com/wqlFLjwRbT -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 13, 2023
