Luka Doncic on injury: 'Everything is okay, nothing worse'

Doncic, who averaged 22.5 points, 8.5 assists and 7.5 rebounds in his four exhibition appearances, mentioned that the injury he is managing currently is the same one that he had dealt with after the NBA All-Star break with the Mavs last season. He expressed there is no concern regarding the injury. “It is an old injury, which caused me problems in March in the NBA,” Doncic said. “Therefore, we performed an MRI. Everything is okay. Nothing worse.”
With all eyes on international basketball, ALBA Berlin have quietly signed a new player.
Former Luka Doncic’s teammate comes on a multi-year deal 👀
Luka Doncic: playing chess not checkers ♟️
* RJ and JB play well across the pond.
* Harden makes it personal… (how does Embiid feel about this sh*t show?)
* Brunson talks about Luka and Donny Mitch
Most 50-point games in the 2020s:
10 — Damian Lillard
6 — Steph Curry
#NothingElseMatters for Luka Doncic when it comes to playing for Slovenia 🇸🇮✊
Luka Doncic headlines ‘Nothing Else Matters’ global campaign launch
Really noticeable watching Luka Garza that he has slimmed down even more. Foot speed is Garza’s biggest weakness, but his straight-line running here looks way more fluid to me.
Really good game between Team USA and Spain. You can tell both teams have a healthy respect for one another, and it’s USA’s first true challenge after two exhibition games against Puerto Rico and Slovenia (no Luka). – 3:55 PM
Balanced effort leads US past Doncic-less Slovenia 92-62 in World Cup warm-up game (from @AP) apnews.com/article/f0a24e… – 6:00 PM
Team USA dumps Slovenia without Luka Doncic, remains untested heading into game against No. 1 Spain on Sunday, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4770555/2023/0… – 5:43 PM
Gonzaga adds Croatian guard Luka Krajnović.
Team USA destroys Luka Doncic-less Slovenia in Malaga
Team USA didn’t receive much resistance against Luka Doncic-less Slovenia 🔥 #FIBAWC #WinForAll
🇺🇸92-62🇸🇮
17 combined points for Mikal Bridges (9) and Cam Johnson (8)
The question here should be how good is the USA or what Slovenia can do without Doncic, Cancar and Muric
Slovenia attempting a late-game rally. They’ve cut the lead down to 13. #TeamUSA needs to hold strong and extend the lead back out to 20. Slovenia does not have Luka Doncic tonight. – 4:58 PM
As expected, minus Luka, this is nothing but a break a sweat game for Team USA. Overwhelming defense and athleticism. Would really like to see them start making some outside shots. Spain, tomorrow, will be A LOT more interesting. A road game vs a much better team – 4:28 PM
As expected, Team USA starting to open up the score against Slovenia team without Luka Doncic. This one might get ugly soon. – 4:02 PM
NBA leaders in VORP (Value Over Replacement Player) last season:
1. Nikola Jokic = 8.8
2. Luka Doncic = 6.6
3. Joel Embiid = 6.4
4. Jimmy Butler = 5.8
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander = 5.6
T6. Giannis Antetokounmpo = 5.4
T6. Domantas Sabonis = 5.4
8. Jayson Tatum = 5.1
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic to miss Slovenia’s exhibition vs. Team USA as a precaution dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:09 AM
Luka Doncic held out of Slovenia-US exhibition game ahead of World Cup (from @AP) apnews.com/article/62c602… – 11:07 AM
It’s either injury management or a return to sanity, but either way Luka Doncic will not play on a second night of a back to back against Team USA. His Slovenian coach said twice that he would, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4770555/2023/0… – 10:57 AM
Luka Doncic to miss friendly game vs USA tonight ❌
Had a feeling this would happen: The Brunson-Doncic rematch is on hold, again. See what the Knicks and Team USA star had to say about his friend and former Mavericks teammate, as well as the possibility of one day playing with Donovan Mitchell theathletic.com/4768589/2023/0… – 10:46 AM
Luka Doncic will not play tonight against Team USA. Based on what his coach has said, it’s Doncic’s decision not to play. – 10:11 AM
Luka Doncic has been ruled OUT for Slovenia’s exhibition vs. USA this afternoon.
Luka Doncic isn’t playing in today’s warm-up game between Slovenia and Team USA. – 9:50 AM
Team USA should kill Luka’s Slovenia team today in Malaga, but how will they slow (try to slow) Luka? They spent much of last week in Vegas with Cade Cunningham in the Luka role, how they execute vs him today is what I’m most interested in watching. – 9:39 AM
Luka Doncic won’t play in tonight’s game of Slovenia vs. Team USA
“The goal is always same — to win the championship,” Doncic said. “Of course, this is a wish, but what actually happens in the competition is another matter. I am very motivated myself, and I was additionally motivated by the failure of my team in the NBA and the failure of Slovenia last year.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 14, 2023
The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 has launched its global creative campaign ‘Nothing Else Matters’ ahead of the highly anticipated men’s flagship event getting underway later this month. The selection of players showing the broad cross-section of talent at the World Cup is headlined by global superstar Luka Doncic, China’s anchor Zhou Qi and two host countries’ heroes – Philippines’ ace Jordan Clarkson and Japan’s leader Yuta Watanabe. The original creative, developed in-house, merges the personal off-season hobbies of the players with their unique on-court talents in a manner that is sure to delight fans. -via TalkBasket / August 14, 2023
Joe Vardon: Luka Doncic arrived at the arena in Malaga with his left leg in a sleeve. -via Twitter @joevardon / August 12, 2023