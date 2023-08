Luka Doncic on injury: 'Everything is okay, nothing worse'

Doncic, who averaged 22.5 points, 8.5 assists and 7.5 rebounds in his four exhibition appearances, mentioned that the injury he is managing currently is the same one that he had dealt with after the NBA All-Star break with the Mavs last season. He expressed there is no concern regarding the injury. “It is an old injury, which caused me problems in March in the NBA,” Doncic said. “Therefore, we performed an MRI. Everything is okay. Nothing worse.” Source: Sports Illustrated