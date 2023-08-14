Mikal Bridges on Austin Reaves: 'This ain't no underdog s*** no more, he's here'

After two years in the NBA, anyone paying attention knows that Reaves has serious game. The spot on Team USA’s World Cup team cements that. “This ain’t no underdog s— no more,” Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges said of Reaves. “He’s here.”
Source: Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Austin Reaves didn’t believe Chris Paul had been traded to the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/12/aus… – 7:00 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges with a huge catch-and-shoot 3 on a cross-court dime from Tyrese Haliburton to give #TeamUSA an 81-77 lead. Bridges now up to 10 points. #Nets – 5:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Team USA holding onto a 73-72 lead over Spain entering the 4th quarter. Here’s the box score through 3 quarters. Jalen Brunson has 20 and sat a good chunk of the 3rd so you can bet he’ll be closing this game out. Cam Johnson is 3/3 3PT & Mikal Bridges has 7. #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/4sWk4b6V2q – 5:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
What a response by Team USA’s second unit. Austin Reaves initiating offense, Cam Johnson spacing the floor. After trailing Spain 68-64, Team USA now up 73-69 with 55 second left in the third. – 5:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Last three possessions for Austin Reaves: an assist, a runner in the lane and a steal that led to a fastbreak layup. – 5:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges does his trademark three-point celebration after Jalen Brunson finds him for a transition 3. Villanova connection on display on the international stage. Brunson is cooking, and after early foul trouble, Bridges pulled up to the party, too. #Knicks #Nets – 4:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jalen Brunson is absolutely cooking Spain right now with 14 points in the first half. Mikal Bridges gets on the board with a layup, and Team USA is on a 22-12 run and has taken command in the second quarter. #TeamUSA #Knicks #Nets – 4:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
After picking up an unsportsmanlike foul and hitting the bench with 2 fouls at the 3:03 mark in Q1, Mikal Bridges checks back in at the 5:38 mark in Q2. Team USA up 40-36 over Spain. – 4:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Officials have a much tighter whistle today in USA v Spain. They just called Mikal Bridges for an unsportsmanlike conduct foul and sent a Spanish player to the line for 2 free throws. Visible confusion by Bridgesz – 3:41 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Enjoyed this piece by my dude @DanWoikeSports in @latimessports: Lakers’ Austin Reaves has big-time talent with small-town drive latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:01 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Austin Reaves didn’t believe Chris Paul had been traded to the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/12/aus… – 4:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Austin Reaves didn’t believe Chris Paul had been traded to the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/12/aus… – 7:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Final box score for #TeamUSA against Slovenia. Anthony Edwards leads with 15, but #Knicks Jalen Brunson adds 11 and 8, and #Nets Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson combine for 15 points and 9 rebounds.
Final box score for #TeamUSA against Slovenia. Anthony Edwards leads with 15, but #Knicks Jalen Brunson adds 11 and 8, and #Nets Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson combine for 15 points and 9 rebounds.
Evan Barnes @evan_b
17 combined points for Mikal Bridges (9) and Cam Johnson (8)
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Good 40-minutes game for Team USA and win in dominant fashion over Slovenia (92-62).
Anthony Edwards 15pts, 4reb
Jalen Brunson 11pts, 3reb, 8ast
Austin Reaves 10pts, 4-6 FG\
Every American was in the scoring column. Tomorrow’s opponent for Team USA: Spain! #USABMNT #FIBAWC – 5:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges getting it going here in the fourth quarter. Just scored on a euro-step finish after darting past everyone on the floor for Slovenia. Bridges now up to 9 points today for #TeamUSA. “The Twins” have combined for 17 points so far. #Nets – 5:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges with a pull-up jumper on a baseline out-of-bounds play drawn up by Steve Kerr. Bridges has largely been quiet today against Slovenia but is now up to 7 points. #Nets #TeamUSA – 5:01 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
I know more people know this by now but Austin Reaves can really defend – 4:14 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Austin Reaves with the VISION 👀
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Tyrese Haliburton with a quarterback pass to Austin Reaves 🔥
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets’ Mikal Bridges and Knicks’ Jalen Brunson get the start for #TeamUSA for the second consecutive exhibition game. – 3:36 PM
Bridges, one of the top young wings in the league, said Reaves’ ability to get a whistle had his attention. “I’ve been a fan. … I think the biggest thing about him I like is that he knows how to draw a foul,” Bridges said. “He knows how to create fouls and get to the free-throw line and that’s like a skill. He’s not just getting there. There’s a skill to that and it’s very underrated. People don’t really understand it but the ones that do, they know how tough it is to guard. “That s—‘s an art.” -via Los Angeles Times / August 14, 2023
There is a chemistry that exists on this team that might not usually be there after just 10 (or so) days of being together. But the players on Team USA have track records with one another that extend much longer. Much has been made of the “Villanova reunion” of Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges. Also, Brunson and Hart now play for the Knicks. Bridges and Cam Johnson are not only on the Brooklyn Nets, but they BOTH were traded there from the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant in February. Hart and Brandon Ingram played together with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans. -via The Athletic / August 14, 2023
“A lot of us have been friends in the league,” Bridges explained, “I mean, like me and Jaren (Jackson) have been close, being drafted (in the same class). Me and Ant (Anthony Edwards) always talk to each other in games. Me and BI (Ingram), just because of Josh and stuff. So, it’s all falling together, and it’s great.” -via The Athletic / August 14, 2023
“It’s kind of really been my whole life, me proving that I’m capable of doing things, And then having to re-prove it again. And it’s been repetitive my whole life, something I talked to my agents [Reilly and Reggie Berry] about multiple times — even this past year,” Reaves said. “Like, was it ever going to change? Just because it happened so much to me. -via Los Angeles Times / August 14, 2023
“I love the fight that he is and embodied to get to this point,” Hill said. “His shooting, his playmaking, he’s got a grit and a toughness about him. That will translate. We’re excited that he’s a part of it. He’s a basketball player. At first, I thought he was a shooter. But then he emerged [in the playoffs]. You saw what he did against Golden State, how he played against Denver, what he did to Memphis. To be so young and kind of had the path he’s taken, to be unafraid in those moments — he’s got it.” -via Los Angeles Times / August 14, 2023
