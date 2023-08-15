Kristaps Porzingis ruled out for World Cup due to a foot injury

The Latvian national team will play in its first-ever FIBA World Cup this August. However, they will have to do it without their biggest star. Kristaps Porzingis will not compete in the World Cup for Latvia later this month. The player is suffering from a foot injury and will not be able to fully recover before the international tournament, BasketNews sources indicate.
With the star center out of the rotation, Davis Bertans will make his debut in a friendly match against Finland on Wednesday, August 16th. The forward has been dealing with a calf injury at the beginning of training camp but will be ready to compete, he revealed in an interview with Sportacentrs. -via BasketNews / August 15, 2023
Basketball fans in Taiwan will have a chance to watch NBA players including Kristaps Porziņģis in a series of FIBA World Cup warm-up matches at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei from Aug. 19-22. The men’s basketball national teams from Lithuania, Latvia and Puerto Rico will combine for three exhibition games, featuring an opening match between Lithuania and Puerto Rico that is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to the T1 LEAGUE, the organizer of the event. -via Focus Taiwan / August 15, 2023