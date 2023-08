Nicolas Batum to retire after 2024 Paris Olympics

Nicolas Batum is gearing up to captain France in pursuing a medal at the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup, and he plans to play with the National Team for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. However, it appears that he will bid farewell to his professional basketball career after that. The seasoned forward had already announced his decision to retire from the National Team after the Paris Olympics, and his wife, Aurelie, recently shared on social media that he will indeed be concluding his entire career. “Nico decided to end his career (NBA and France team) after the Olympics, so this is his last season with the Clippers,” she posted on Twitter, as reported first by BeBasket Source: EuroHoops.net