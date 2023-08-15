Nicolas Batum to retire after 2024 Paris Olympics

Nicolas Batum is gearing up to captain France in pursuing a medal at the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup, and he plans to play with the National Team for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. However, it appears that he will bid farewell to his professional basketball career after that. The seasoned forward had already announced his decision to retire from the National Team after the Paris Olympics, and his wife, Aurelie, recently shared on social media that he will indeed be concluding his entire career. “Nico decided to end his career (NBA and France team) after the Olympics, so this is his last season with the Clippers,” she posted on Twitter, as reported first by BeBasket.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Those who hoped to see Nicolas Batum come back to Europe for a farewell season will be disappointed 😞
The Frenchman seems to have made up his mind:
Nicolas Batum expected to retire from basketball after 2024 Paris Olympics
Nicolas Batum: It’s not given to every good player to move to the 3rd best team in Euroleague and live in South of France. Knowing the level of competition in Euroleague, it’s a pretty good move after what Kemba went through the last couples months -via Twitter @nicolas88batum / July 24, 2023
Clutch Points: “I’ve talked to each of them. The advice that comes up the most is just to stay myself. I know they trust me and everything is gonna go well as long as I stay true to myself.” Victor Wembanyama on advice from Tony Parker, Nicolas Batum, and Rudy Gobert. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/dq0iHZMulb -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 8, 2023
Evan Sidery: The Clippers have been reluctant to include Terance Mann and draft capital in any potential trade package to the Sixers for James Harden, per @ZachLowe_NBA (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-lowe-post/id986595124?i=1000619407284). Los Angeles only seems willing to offer players on expiring contracts: Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum. -via Twitter @esidery / July 5, 2023