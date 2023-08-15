Victor Wembanyama's Spurs will be the most nationally televised team in the In-Season Tournament

The NBA is using its new tournament to showcase its newest star. The league unveiled the group play schedule for its inaugural in-season tournament Tuesday afternoon on ESPN’s NBA Today, and the San Antonio Spurs — led by No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama — are the only team that has more than two of its four group play games on ESPN and TNT.
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
New ESPN story: The NBA unveiled the group stage schedule for the inaugural in-season tournament Tuesday on NBA Today — an event that will be a showcase for the league’s newest star, as no team in it will be on ESPN and TNT more than @wemby and the Spurs.
OKC has one national TV game during pool play of the in season tournament and it’s against Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/QAy7835D3J – 3:08 PM
November 14th in the Paycom Center Chet Holmgren and the Thunder take on Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on TNT. – 3:06 PM
Wemby dyed his hair like Jeremy Sochan 😅
Jeremy Sochan effect: Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama’s shows off purple hairdo spurswire.usatoday.com/lists/jeremy-s… via @spurs_wire – 2:43 PM
Victor Wembanyama showing off a new look, seemingly inspired by his San Antonio Spurs teammate Jeremy Sochan: pic.twitter.com/lcC27NF9YB – 2:27 PM
The Jeremy Sochan influence on Victor Wembanyama for his new hairstyle 😅✂️
IMPORTANT VIKTOR SANIKIDZE UPDATE. Starting to look like the San Antonio Spurs’s Wembanyama/Sochan/Georgian Dream frontcourt is not going to happen. pic.twitter.com/tPuY5PKUik – 4:48 AM
Victor Wembanyama, dubbed “The Extraterrestrial,” stars in Nike’s newest Tech Fleece campaign. 👽 pic.twitter.com/2034Jf1RB0 – 12:34 PM
