Bam Adebayo is one of the league’s best, most versatile defensive big men. Now, he wants the hardware to show it. Adebayo talked about it on Playmaker HQ. “Everybody always looks at the last column, which is how many points did he score in the game? And people forget that other side of the court exists because of the entertainment business. So for me it’s just that will, that passion, that mentality. It’s just what I’ve been through and one of those niches I know I have. I want to get Defensive Player of the Year just so I can have the award.”
Source: Kurt Helin @ NBC Sports
Heat's Bam Adebayo: 'I want to get Defensive Player of the Year just so I can have the award'
Heat's Bam Adebayo: 'I want to get Defensive Player of the Year just so I can have the award'
With you and Udonis now off the roster, who is the next Heat culture carrier? Dwyane Wade: “Well, it’s definitely Bam. No doubt about it. He’s been molded. UD molded Bam to be the carrier. That’s the one thing that UD and I talked about and we started talking about it in 2016 when I left to go to the Bulls. Who is going to carry the culture? We sacrificed a lot, we gave a lot to continue the culture that was set by the ones before us. It means something to us that when Chris [Bosh], when LeBron [James], when Shaq [Shaquille O’Neal], when all these guys came to Miami that it was already like, ‘Hey, this is what we do and this is how our locker room has to be.’ So as leaders of the culture, you want to know who’s going to be the next one and so Bam has been talked about. UD did a great job of molding him and we think he can carry the culture.” -via Miami Herald / August 12, 2023
Clutch Points: Bam Adebayo detonates at the rim after a Tyler Herro turnover at a Miami Pro League game 💥 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/OkZny0iK2N -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 11, 2023
Miami Pro League: Confirmed players for tonight include: Bam Adebayo, John Wall, Dennis Smith Jr, Haywood Highsmith, Andre Drummond , Josh Richardson, Wendell Moore -via Twitter / August 9, 2023