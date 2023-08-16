Celtics downplay any concern over Kristaps Porzingis' foot injury

Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porziņģis will not appear for the Latvian national team in the upcoming FIBA World Cup after announcing Tuesday that a case of plantar fasciitis will force him to miss the event. In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Porziņģis said he reached the decision after consulting with the Celtics organization as well as the coaching staff and medical staff of the Latvian team. Though the 7-foot-3 sharpshooter indicated he’s not fully ready for competition at this point and determined it was necessary to continue the recovery process, a Celtics source reached later Tuesday downplayed any concern over the issue. The source was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
Source: Jay King, Josh Robbins, Jay King and Josh Robbins @ The Athletic
Kristaps Porzings skipping FIBA World Cup due to plantar fasciitis
Kristaps Porzingis announced that he has plantar fasciitis in his foot and will miss the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Kristaps Porzingis announced that he has plantar fasciitis in his foot and will miss the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Kristaps Porzingis announced he will miss the upcoming FIBA World Cup because of a lingering plantar fasciitis issue he continues to deal with in his foot. spr.ly/6010PcwR8 – 5:57 PM
Tough news for Latvia, Canada will not have to face Kristaps Porzingis
Tough news for Latvia, Canada will not have to face Kristaps Porzingis: torontosun.com/sports/basketb…
Kristaps Porzingis to miss FIBA World Cup 2023 sportando.basketball/en/kristaps-po… – 4:43 PM
Porzingis says he has plantar fasciitis, will not play FIBA: "This joint decision has been made by both the medical staff and coaching staff of the national team, as well as the Celtics team – with the advice and opinion that it is now necessary to continue the recovery process"
Kristaps Porzingis to miss FIBA World Cup eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1540… – 3:32 PM
Ir grūti, es jūtos ļoti atbildīgs savu un Latvijas valstsvienības atbalstītāju priekšā, taču ir pieņemts lēmums, ka es nespēlēšu Pasaules kausā.
Ir grūti, es jūtos ļoti atbildīgs savu un Latvijas valstsvienības atbalstītāju priekšā, taču ir pieņemts lēmums, ka es nespēlēšu Pasaules kausā.
Kristaps Porzingis will not play in the FIBA World Cup ❌
The Latvian center has suffered an injury and will not be able to recover in time:
Kristaps Porzingis will not play in the FIBA World Cup ❌
Picks ‘n Pops: Catching up on remaking the team, a Kristaps Porzingis injury mystery, Cooper Flagg, and Joe Mazzulla at Patriots practice bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/08/14/pic… – 5:28 PM
NEW @BostonSportsBSJ — Whatever you think of Kristaps Porzingis, it’s hard not to be intrigued by Derrick White running the show next year.
More on this storyline
The best player of the Latvian national team Kristaps Porzingis is officially out of the FIBA World Cup due to a foot injury. The new Boston Celtics player confirmed this on his social media accounts. “It is difficult, I feel very responsible to myself and the supporters of the Latvian national team, but a decision has been made that I will not play in the World Cup.” -via EuroHoops.net / August 15, 2023
Kristaps Porzingis: “After several weeks of recovery and a repeat MRI examination, the plantar fasciitis of my foot still prevents me from being on the field in full readiness. This joint decision has been made by both the medical staff and coaching staff of the national team, as well as the Celtics team – with the advice and opinion that it is now necessary to continue the recovery process.” -via EuroHoops.net / August 15, 2023
The Latvian national team will play in its first-ever FIBA World Cup this August. However, they will have to do it without their biggest star. Kristaps Porzingis will not compete in the World Cup for Latvia later this month. The player is suffering from a foot injury and will not be able to fully recover before the international tournament, BasketNews sources indicate. -via BasketNews / August 15, 2023