Chinese fans buy 10,000 bottles of James Harden’s personal brand of wine in 10 seconds

James Harden was shocked after his Chinese fans bought 10,000 bottles of his personal brand of wine in just 10 seconds, as fellow NBA superstar Andre Iguadola praised him for a “great move” criticising Daryl Morey during a promotional tour of the country. The 33-year-old American Harden recently joined a live stream on social media with local influencer Xiao Yang, who wanted to show the Philadelphia 76ers guard how quickly they could sell out his new product. Harden launched his own “J-Harden Wines” brand in 2022, to “bring excitement to the industry and turn some heads” with some eye-catching colours and a picture of himself on the prosecco, sauvignon and red wine bottles.
Source: SCMP
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Readers react (emphatically) to any Heat-Harden possibilities. Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/16/ask… Plus: Baiting Herro; why the tournament? – 8:03 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@RohanNadkarni: It’s officially James Harden vs. Daryl Morey open.spotify.com/episode/0Ts6oT… – 9:40 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Perhaps the Sixers did imply to Harden last offseason that they’d do right by him after he declined his $47.4 million player option….Either way, the new CBA might have changed that calculus.”
@btoporek throws some heat as always
libertyballers.com/2023/8/15/2383… – 9:38 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls are currently a +600 to land James Harden, second only to the Los Angeles Clippers. Does Harden make sense in the Windy City? bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/why-the-… – 8:00 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
The Kings seem REALLY high on Sasha Vezenkov.
“You now have a guy on a 3-year, $21 million deal that if he is who they think is, might be one of the best value contracts out there next season.”
New pod w/ @sam_amick on the Kings offseason, Harden & more: youtube.com/watch?v=ff6ICi… pic.twitter.com/gIXnpsy2DE – 7:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Could/should Heat enter the Harden-76ers equation? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/15/ask… – 5:09 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Updated odds for where James Harden plays next season (via @DKSportsbook):
Clippers = -280
Sixers = +350
Knicks = +600
Heat = +800
Lakers = +1800
Suns = +2000 pic.twitter.com/vUjo9qZtJO – 4:57 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Daryl Morey is a known pragmatist, is that all the situation with James Harden is about?
@coachthorpe and @jshector discuss on Monday’s show.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial3 pic.twitter.com/XIGCDFpTvl – 3:35 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
How did we get to this point in the drama between James Harden and Daryl Morey?
📼: youtu.be/ufzWD797Tyw pic.twitter.com/XbVaYDKaja – 2:49 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
If not the Clippers for James Harden, which team do you think makes the most sense as a destination?
@ChrisVernonShow and I came up with this list on The Mismatch: pic.twitter.com/eSAnmQzn32 – 2:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
More offseason drama: James Harden joins the list of unhappy #Sixers through the years inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
I had some James Harden thoughts. But I also had some Phillies and Eagles thoughts. We all need some positivity in our lives. And since I already owned a microphone, I did some talking into it.
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/0jkTRK… – 1:26 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Sorry to Sixers fans, but Harden is absolutely hilarious pic.twitter.com/CTlMYbYebx – 1:22 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Noviembre de 2021.
El rumor a los cuatro vientos es que James Harden se quiere ir de Brooklyn a Philadelphia.
Mensaje enviado con la sutileza de un carnicero apurado.
Vídeo: @NBA
pic.twitter.com/aKa51jeXJq – 1:07 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Austin Reaves is thriving with Team USA. What would constitute a breakout season for him and the Lakers in ’23-’24? Plus, the Harden-Morey feud is messy… and hilarious. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/aus… – 12:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Morey reportedly not surprised by Harden’s comments, not changing stance
nbcsports.com/nba/news/morey… – 11:44 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Could/should Heat enter the Harden-76ers equation? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/15/ask… – 11:44 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I would have went in his office and spoke to him”
Tim Hardaway Sr. shares his thoughts on the latest news surrounding James Harden and Daryl Morey in Philadelphia
@JumpShot8 | @GeraldBlss | #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/cfIThNk0FZ – 11:35 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls are currently a +600 to land James Harden, second only to the Los Angeles Clippers. Does Harden make sense in the Windy City? bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/why-the-… – 11:15 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Per @betonline_ag, the Chicago Bulls now have the second-best odds to land disgruntled superstar James Harden.
More, via @Bulls_Wire:
bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/why-the-… – 11:14 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Players calling their GM a liar is nothing new, it just hardly ever happens out in the open the way James Harden did it.
But the saga in Philly reminds the Celtics why they built their franchise through the Jays & the challenges ahead w/ Brogdon.
theathletic.com/4776436/2023/0… – 11:13 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden is playing an expensive game when it comes to his standoff with the 76ers 😬
@YourManDevine details what’s at stake if Harden chooses not to suit up for Philadelphia.
➡️ yhoo.it/3scjus4 pic.twitter.com/Kexe7svGhh – 10:02 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live from 10-noon ET: RBs harsh reality, Shanahan’s harsh truth, Blind Sided, @DecelCBS gonna Decel, Harden’s “defender,” @RossTuckerNFL, Buy/Sell, NFL deals, Bama, Messi watch, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@CBSSportsRadio
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:47 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA : How the Harden and Lillard standoffs define the limits of the player empowerment era
theathletic.com/4776517/2023/0… – 9:28 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Could/should Heat enter the Harden-76ers equation? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/15/ask… Plus: Herro in the wind; passing of the Heat torch. – 9:01 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
2017-18 was probably peak Harden in terms of on-court play, off-court behavior, willingness to sacrifice for the team, and overall focus.
From June until the Game 7 buzzer, he was everything you wanted a franchise player to be.
Hasn’t checked all those boxes since. – 7:17 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Teammates standing with Harden
End of Morey?
Joint practice aggression
Coconut candy yay or nah
⬇️ go.audacy.com/KSuAFhwuhCb – 6:09 AM
During the live stream, Harden assured viewers the wine was “not expensive” and said he would usually sell a few cases in a day. When Yang turned around and told a stunned Harden the bottles had sold out just 10 seconds after sales opened, Harden burst out laughing and said “no way” then went over to the computer to check the sales record himself. -via SCMP / August 16, 2023
Anna Horford: It’s almost like the entire organization is one giant, miserable shit show. -via Twitter / August 15, 2023
NBA on ESPN: “This is just the beginning of what James Harden is going to do to make life very uncomfortable for the Philadelphia 76ers going into training camp.” @Ramona Shelburne on the tension between Harden and the Sixers. -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / August 15, 2023
