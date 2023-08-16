Hawks will waive Vit Krejci

Michael Scotto: The Atlanta Hawks are waiving guard Vit Krejci, league sources told @hoopshype.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The thought of going through all of next season without Vit Krejci Bench Reaction Face on Trae’s highlight plays makes me sad. – 5:38 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Atlanta Hawks are waiving guard Vit Krejci, league sources told @hoopshype. – 5:24 PM
More on this storyline
Lauren L. Williams: Per league source, the Hawks are waiving Vit Krejci, who was on a non-guaranteed deal. -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / August 16, 2023
Bobby Marks: Atlanta announced that they have waived Vit Krejci. The guard had a $1.8M non-guaranteed contract. 15 guaranteed contracts 2 Two Way contracts $9.7M below the tax The Hawks still have the $12.4M non-tax midlevel and $4.5M biannual exception. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / August 16, 2023