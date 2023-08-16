Jamal Murray to miss FIBA World Cup

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Jamal Murray won’t play for Canada at the World Cup. Tough news for Canada, but as I’ve said from the start, can’t imagine it’s too surprising given what he was coming off of (injury then long season). Murray being able to play would have been the way bigger surprise. – 8:41 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Per Canada Basketball, Jamal Murray will miss the upcoming FIBA World Cup, opting for rest/recovery coming off a long season. “In consultation with medical staff and team, it is clear that additional recovery is required, and I have made the difficult decision to not participate” pic.twitter.com/uteFpfBRxX – 8:39 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jamal Murray has withdrawn from Canada’s FIBA World Cup team.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Canada makes it official that Jamal Murray will miss the World Cup. Still a very strong team, though maybe not a championship one. – 8:15 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
NBA champion Jamal Murray out of the #FIBAWC2023
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1540… – 8:07 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Canada Basketball confirms that Jamal Murray will miss the FIBA World Cup:
“In consultation with medical staff and the team, it is clear that additional recovery is required, and I have made the difficult decision to not participate in the tournament.” – 8:05 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Am told Jamal Murray has been ruled out of the FIBA World Cup and will not join the Canadian team – 7:54 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Odds to win FIBA World Cup Tournament MVP, per @betonline_ag
Jalen Brunson: 5/1
Anthony Edwards: 6/1
Brandon Ingram: 8/1
Mikal Bridges: 9/1
SGA: 10/1
Tyrese Haliburton: 10/1
Jamal Murray: 12/1
Luka Doncic: 14/1
Bogdan Bogdanovic: 16/1
Evan Fournier: 18/1
Willy Hernangomez: 20/1 – 3:31 PM
