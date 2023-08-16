Joel Embiid still "happy to be a Sixer"

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
James Harden (blasting Daryl Morey) & Joel Embiid (taking the 76ers off social media profiles) are creating some chaos in Philly… Now Embiid “next team” odds have surfaced, with the Lakers (+650) making the list via @betonline_ag:
tinyurl.com/RyanWardNBA pic.twitter.com/weqETwIas0 – 2:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Nikola Jokic (98) is the clear 1-A in the new @NBA2K. Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all a 96, making up the 1-B
Noboby wants a top-6 list. Who should be dropped for a top 5? 🤔My column: nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 1:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
76ers depth:
James Harden
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Patrick Beverley
De’Anthony Melton
Furkan Korkmaz
Danuel House
Paul Reed
Mo Bamba
Predict their starting 5 on opening day. pic.twitter.com/QD6sPzBNgz – 12:15 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
. @eringrugan gave it to Embiid and the #Sixers straight:
“It’s the attempts at [twitter] “trolling”, especially after he struggled toward the end of the Boston Celtics series that knocked out the Sixers, that isn’t sitting well with Philadelphia fans.”
libertyballers.com/2023/8/15/2383… – 3:48 PM
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
Make sure y’all show love to the 🐐 in our city tonight but let’s first get this dub #DOOP #Philly – 2:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid in Philly:
— 27.2 PPG | 11.2 RPG | 1.7 BPG
— 5x All-NBA
— 6x All-Star
— 3x All-Defense
— 2x Scoring Champ
— MVP
Trust the process. pic.twitter.com/3rZmcWkNoY – 9:25 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Joel Embiid has removed all 76ers references from his Twitter bio 😲 pic.twitter.com/FRZi2uvPxG – 8:43 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
I see Future Heat Joel Embiid has removed the Philadelphia stuff from his internet profiles. – 8:42 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Sixers could wind up with Embiid, Maxey, Bamba and Oubre as @PureSweat training alum
libertyballers.com/2023/8/14/2383… – 10:49 PM
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
Peter Drury, you are a treasure Sir!!! “VAR”ane… Should’ve been a pen btw – 5:15 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Morning Brew ☕️
* RJ and JB play well across the pond.
* Harden makes it personal… (how does Embiid feel about this sh*t show?)
* Brunson talks about Luka and Donny Mitch
open.substack.com/pub/tommybeer/… – 10:56 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 50-point games in the 2020s:
10 — Damian Lillard
6 — Steph Curry
5 — Doncic, Tatum, Embiid, Giannis, Harden pic.twitter.com/89rqxckiDo – 8:47 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Joel Embiid checking Twitter right now pic.twitter.com/CJBYdVRdD8 – 8:05 AM
More on this storyline
NBA Central: Joel Embiid removed “Philadelphia” from his location 😬 pic.twitter.com/s7BDZeI6iq -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / August 15, 2023
Nikolaesthetic: Gary “Gary Harris” Harris and Jeff Teague discuss Nikola Jokic. “He didn’t really wanna win that MVP this year. Once they started talking about all the other stuff – the different narratives – he was just like, I’m cool, I’m straight.” -via Twitter / August 14, 2023
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves hopped on the “Fullsend Podcast” and he believes Nikola Jokic should have won MVP over Joel Embiid: I personally thought he should’ve…The way that he plays is so unique for a big man, but obviously, Joel’s really good and dominates the game in just a different facet. It’s just Jokic, I think we were going back to the MVP, I think it was just voter’s fatigue. He won it the last two years…I think that was part of the issue. -via Sixers Wire / August 11, 2023