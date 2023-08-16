Knicks plan to fully guarantee Jericho Sims contract

Michael Scotto: The New York Knicks plan to fully guarantee the $1.93 million salary of center Jericho Sims for the 2023-24 season, league sources told @hoopshype. Sims started 16 games for New York and participated in the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend.
Fred Katz: The Knicks will NOT be waiving Jericho Sims before tonight’s deadline, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. Once the team holds onto Sims past 11:59pm this evening, $1.2M of his 2023-24 salary becomes guaranteed. Sims’ $1.9M salary becomes fully guaranteed Aug. 20. -via Twitter @FredKatz / July 16, 2023

