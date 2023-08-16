Kristaps Porzingis diagnosed with plantar fasciitis, expected to be ready for training camp

Chris Haynes: Boston Celtics say Kristaps Porzingis will go through four-to-six-weeks of rehab for plantar fasciitis and is expected to be cleared for start of training camp.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Celtics just shared a positive update on Kristaps Porzingis, who is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
More, via @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/celtics-… – 11:18 AM
The Celtics just shared a positive update on Kristaps Porzingis, who is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
More, via @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/celtics-… – 11:18 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Shoutout to @rupertfabig who first reported the Porzingis injury. – 11:17 AM
Shoutout to @rupertfabig who first reported the Porzingis injury. – 11:17 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics released this on Porzingis: pic.twitter.com/lQ6Ya1t6x0 – 10:52 AM
Celtics released this on Porzingis: pic.twitter.com/lQ6Ya1t6x0 – 10:52 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics say Kristaps Porzingis is beginning a four-to-six-week rehab program to treat plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The team says he is expected to be cleared for the start of training camp. – 10:51 AM
Celtics say Kristaps Porzingis is beginning a four-to-six-week rehab program to treat plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The team says he is expected to be cleared for the start of training camp. – 10:51 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Kristaps Porzingis has been diagnosed with plantar fasciitis in his right foot and will engage in a four-to-six-week rehab program that rules him out of the @FIBAWC for Latvia. Porzingis is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. – 10:41 AM
The Celtics say Kristaps Porzingis has been diagnosed with plantar fasciitis in his right foot and will engage in a four-to-six-week rehab program that rules him out of the @FIBAWC for Latvia. Porzingis is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. – 10:41 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Boston Celtics say Kristaps Porzingis will go through four-to-six-weeks of rehab for plantar fasciitis and is expected to be cleared for start of training camp. – 10:38 AM
Boston Celtics say Kristaps Porzingis will go through four-to-six-weeks of rehab for plantar fasciitis and is expected to be cleared for start of training camp. – 10:38 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Kristaps Porzings skipping FIBA World Cup due to plantar fasciitis bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/08/15/kri… – 6:35 PM
Kristaps Porzings skipping FIBA World Cup due to plantar fasciitis bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/08/15/kri… – 6:35 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Kristaps Porzingis announced that he has plantar fasciitis in his foot and will miss the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
➡️ yhoo.it/45uIPvD pic.twitter.com/XAubLPoRnE – 6:03 PM
Kristaps Porzingis announced that he has plantar fasciitis in his foot and will miss the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
➡️ yhoo.it/45uIPvD pic.twitter.com/XAubLPoRnE – 6:03 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kristaps Porzingis announced he will miss the upcoming FIBA World Cup because of a lingering plantar fasciitis issue he continues to deal with in his foot. spr.ly/6010PcwR8 – 5:57 PM
Kristaps Porzingis announced he will miss the upcoming FIBA World Cup because of a lingering plantar fasciitis issue he continues to deal with in his foot. spr.ly/6010PcwR8 – 5:57 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Tough news for Latvia, Canada will not have to face Kristaps Porzingis: torontosun.com/sports/basketb…
And another in case you want to learn a bit more about the NBA’s new tournament and the Raptors: torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 5:05 PM
Tough news for Latvia, Canada will not have to face Kristaps Porzingis: torontosun.com/sports/basketb…
And another in case you want to learn a bit more about the NBA’s new tournament and the Raptors: torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 5:05 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kristaps Porzingis to miss FIBA World Cup 2023 sportando.basketball/en/kristaps-po… – 4:43 PM
Kristaps Porzingis to miss FIBA World Cup 2023 sportando.basketball/en/kristaps-po… – 4:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Porzingis says he has plantar fasciitis, will not play FIBA: “This joint decision has been made by both the medical staff and coaching staff of the national team, as well as the Celtics team – with the advice and opinion that it is now necessary to continue the recovery process” – 3:34 PM
Porzingis says he has plantar fasciitis, will not play FIBA: “This joint decision has been made by both the medical staff and coaching staff of the national team, as well as the Celtics team – with the advice and opinion that it is now necessary to continue the recovery process” – 3:34 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kristaps Porzingis to miss FIBA World Cup eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1540… – 3:32 PM
Kristaps Porzingis to miss FIBA World Cup eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1540… – 3:32 PM
Kristaps Porzingis @kporzee
Ir grūti, es jūtos ļoti atbildīgs savu un Latvijas valstsvienības atbalstītāju priekšā, taču ir pieņemts lēmums, ka es nespēlēšu Pasaules kausā.
Pēc vairāku nedēļu atlabšanas procesa un atkārtota MRI izmeklējuma, vēl joprojām pēdas plantārais fascīts man neļauj atrasties uz… pic.twitter.com/mvyk4Dj8lU – 3:08 PM
Ir grūti, es jūtos ļoti atbildīgs savu un Latvijas valstsvienības atbalstītāju priekšā, taču ir pieņemts lēmums, ka es nespēlēšu Pasaules kausā.
Pēc vairāku nedēļu atlabšanas procesa un atkārtota MRI izmeklējuma, vēl joprojām pēdas plantārais fascīts man neļauj atrasties uz… pic.twitter.com/mvyk4Dj8lU – 3:08 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kristaps Porzingis will not play in the FIBA World Cup ❌
The Latvian center has suffered an injury and will not be able to recover in time:
basketnews.com/news-193331-kr… – 2:05 PM
Kristaps Porzingis will not play in the FIBA World Cup ❌
The Latvian center has suffered an injury and will not be able to recover in time:
basketnews.com/news-193331-kr… – 2:05 PM
More on this storyline
Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porziņģis will not appear for the Latvian national team in the upcoming FIBA World Cup after announcing Tuesday that a case of plantar fasciitis will force him to miss the event. In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Porziņģis said he reached the decision after consulting with the Celtics organization as well as the coaching staff and medical staff of the Latvian team. Though the 7-foot-3 sharpshooter indicated he’s not fully ready for competition at this point and determined it was necessary to continue the recovery process, a Celtics source reached later Tuesday downplayed any concern over the issue. The source was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. -via The Athletic / August 16, 2023
The best player of the Latvian national team Kristaps Porzingis is officially out of the FIBA World Cup due to a foot injury. The new Boston Celtics player confirmed this on his social media accounts. “It is difficult, I feel very responsible to myself and the supporters of the Latvian national team, but a decision has been made that I will not play in the World Cup.” -via EuroHoops.net / August 15, 2023
Kristaps Porzingis: “After several weeks of recovery and a repeat MRI examination, the plantar fasciitis of my foot still prevents me from being on the field in full readiness. This joint decision has been made by both the medical staff and coaching staff of the national team, as well as the Celtics team – with the advice and opinion that it is now necessary to continue the recovery process.” -via EuroHoops.net / August 15, 2023