Paul Pierce: 'A lot of guys that sign these big deals, the hunger ain't there no more'

ClutchPoints: “[Kevin Garnett] said ‘If you ever want to see how real a motherf*cker is, give him a boatload of money’… I didn’t get it at first… A lot of guys that sign these big deals, the hunger ain’t there no more.” —Paul Pierce (via @shobasketball )
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
On #Suns star Devin Booker:
Paul Pierce: “You think this is Booker’s team?”
Kevin Garnett: “This is definitely Booker’s team. Hell yeah. This is Booker’s team and this is everybody in the cast coming to support him. That’s straight up.”
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Mark Termini, an NBA agent, recently said, “It’s my job to recognize your tactic, to counter it, and come up with my own tactics.”
James Harden’s tactic is shock value.
He did it while simultaneously threatening to reveal what he feels is the truth:
Hall of Famer Paul Pierce thinks that Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton should change his game this season as the 4th option to Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. (via KG Certified): “I think for Ayton to stay engaged, I think he gotta take a look in the mirror. He is a great talent, but the way the league is right now, he gotta change his game. And what I mean by that, he can’t be a back to the basket player or a pick and pop 15 foot jump shooting player. That’s where he ate from the most. He gotta really change his game and be like, ‘Alright.’ And understand what his role is. Because you got three guys on your team that’s capable of averaging 30. So he gotta make himself more valuable, he gotta start shooting threes. If he can be a big that can extend the defense, be a lockdown defender, and rebounder, that’s a great role for him.” -via TalkBasket / August 16, 2023
Ahead of the newest episode of Ticket & The Truth that’s dropping Monday, Showtime released a clip of Garnett and Paul Pierce discussing the two all-time greats and Garnett thinks their time as ball-demanding stars on the floor should come to an end. “LeBron and KD—it’s time for them to be spot up,” Garnett told Pierce. “We done gave the ball to them for, like, ages. This is 20 years where I gave them the ball, telling them … can they play off the ball once? Can they go in the corner and now someone make a play, make it for them to get a free shot?” -via Sports Illustrated / August 13, 2023
What was your reaction to seeing what Paul said about you? Dwyane Wade: I’m living rent-free right now. I got so many things going on in my life. Comparing myself to someone who’s not playing or someone who is playing is definitely not on my to-do list. Listen, Paul Pierce was one of the greatest players that we’ve had in our game. And I think, you know, when you are a great player and you don’t get the attention that you feel like your game deserved, sometimes you’ve got to grab whatever attention where those straws are. And Paul believes he’s a better player than me. He should believe that. That’s why he was great. That’s not my argument, and I didn’t play the game to be better than Paul Pierce. I played the game the way I played it, and I made the sacrifices that I made. Everybody doesn’t want to sacrifice. -via New York Times / August 12, 2023