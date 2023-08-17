Andre Iguodala claps back at Jordan Poole slander: 'People act like he had a bad year...ya'll blame him for the year we had last year?'

“He was the only one that got to the line for us consistently,” Iguodala said about Poole’s 2022-2023 season. “People act like he had a bad year. I’m like, a bad year? Ya’ll blame him for the year we had last year? He averaged 20.”
Source: Nick Meyer @ Clutch Points
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards only national TV game is Jordan Poole’s return to Golden State on December 22
Bradley Beal’s return to D.C. on February 4 gets NBA TV – 3:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
When former Warriors from last season will return to Chase Center this season
Nov. 11 vs. Cavaliers: Ty Jerome
Dec. 22 vs. Wizards: Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins
Jan. 5 vs. Pitsons: James Wiseman
March 18 vs. Knicks: Donte DiVincenzo – 3:09 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green and Jordan Poole met on the court in a recent trailer for the upcoming NBA 2K24 video game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/16/wat… – 1:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green and Jordan Poole met on the court in a recent trailer for the upcoming NBA 2K24 video game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/16/wat… – 2:35 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Alysha Clark can still put together those Iguodala-like minutes to allow Vegas to dominate the point of attack on defense and not get slaughtered on the glass – 9:53 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
NBA 2K24’s trailer shows Jordan Poole calling for an iso against Draymond Green 💀
(via @NBA2K) pic.twitter.com/JdlAxTcwNj – 11:52 AM
Clutch Points: “Steph [Curry] deserved 1 before the one he got… If it was mine, cool. I know the impact I had on the game. I don’t need anybody to tell me that I did.” Andre Iguodala on winning the 2015 Finals MVP. (via @GilsArenaShow) pic.twitter.com/6bwPzpRQko -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 17, 2023
Ball Don’t Lie: If Andre Iguodala ever ran a franchise, he’s taking the culture from the Miami Heat. 💯 “You don’t hear players get in trouble in Miami. That’s all you need to know…in MIAMI. Out of all the places.” (via @GilsArenaShow) pic.twitter.com/VVDYPYYH9r -via Twitter @Balldontlie / August 17, 2023
Andre Iguodala revealed on a recent episode of the “Par 3 Podcast” that juggling hobbies such as his golf game was not difficult during the years with Kevin Durant in the fold. “When we were in our heyday, when we had KD and we knew we were going to win every game, practice was at 11,” Iguodala explained. “Practice was only like 20 minutes. Practice was just, ‘Alright, let’s get on the same page. We’re going to put in two new plays and we need to watch film.’ Practice was nothing. I would get to the gym around 8:30, eat breakfast, then at 9, I’m lifting weights. At 10 I get on the court and do all my work. Shooting, conditioning, I do everything I need to do.” -via New York Post / August 5, 2023
The Athletic: Jordan Poole’s return to Chase Center has a date 👀 The Wizards make their lone San Francisco visit to face the Warriors on Dec. 22nd, per @anthonyVslater. Full NBA schedule release tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Ga2JWYyC3l -via Twitter @TheAthleticNBA / August 16, 2023
Anthony Slater: Scheduling note: The Wizards make their lone San Francisco visit to face the Warriors on Dec. 22nd, I’m told. It’ll be Jordan Poole’s return game to Chase Center. Full NBA schedule release tomorrow. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / August 16, 2023
Clutch Points: NBA 2K24’s gameplay trailer has Jordan Poole calling for an iso on his former Warriors teammate Draymond Green 💀😅 (via @NBA2K, h/t @dieselquan1) pic.twitter.com/SY989OaV3K -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 15, 2023