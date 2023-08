Andre Iguodala claps back at Jordan Poole slander: 'People act like he had a bad year...ya'll blame him for the year we had last year?'

Andre Iguodala revealed on a recent episode of the “Par 3 Podcast” that juggling hobbies such as his golf game was not difficult during the years with Kevin Durant in the fold. “When we were in our heyday, when we had KD and we knew we were going to win every game, practice was at 11,” Iguodala explained. “Practice was only like 20 minutes. Practice was just, ‘Alright, let’s get on the same page. We’re going to put in two new plays and we need to watch film.’ Practice was nothing. I would get to the gym around 8:30, eat breakfast, then at 9, I’m lifting weights. At 10 I get on the court and do all my work. Shooting, conditioning, I do everything I need to do.” -via New York Post / August 5, 2023