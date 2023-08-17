Ben Simmons 'in fantastic shape'

MarkJonesESPN: I saw and spoke with @BrooklynNets Ben Simmons today. He’s in fantastic shape. He’s shredded💪🏽. He’s in a good place. 👌🏽Ben has spent quality time this summer with Head Coach Jacque Vaughn, teammates Royce O’Neal and Dennis Smith Jr. It’s lining up for Simmons💯
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Re: Knicks rumors… Morey once asked for Jayson friggin’ Tatum or Jaylen friggin Brown in exchange for Ben Simmons, MID mental health holdout, can you even imagine what he’d ask for in return for the MVP? LOLOL! – 4:57 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
wild that the CBA rule the Sixers can hem up Harden on (“Section 3. Withholding Services” clause) resulted in large part from the Ben Simmons fiasco
And that Harden blasted Morey in China of all paces…
NBA script-writers thinking seasons/years ahead – 1:44 PM
Bobby Marks: The Withholding Services clause in the CBA is not new. It was included in the 2017 CBA and in prior agreements. It had no teeth with the Ben Simmons situation because he had 4 years left on his contract in 2021. Harden is a FA next offseason. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / August 14, 2023
Brian Goorjian wanted to make one thing crystal clear when it came to the Australian Boomers’ approach to re-incorporate Ben Simmons into the program. “This is very important,” the Boomers’ head coach told ESPN. “In my dealings with Ben, it’s always been: I’m not recruiting you. It’s important for the country [to know], we’re not going, ‘please, Ben, please, we don’t have anything if you don’t play’. We’re not like that at all.” -via ESPN / August 12, 2023
“It’s like, you’re fantastic, and you’re a great player and the country loves you, and the country wants you in green and gold, and our team does,” Goorjian said. “But, in turn, this is really good for you. Because you get to walk through these doors and drop everything behind and be you, and play with your mates in a great culture. I look at it that way, that this is gonna be a really good opportunity for him, and that I and the guys on the team, we care about him. We want him to have a great career.” -via ESPN / August 12, 2023