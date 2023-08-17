Blazers still showing no interest in trading Damian Lillard to Miami

Barry Jackson: Meanwhile, as of early this week, Portland was still showing no interest in doing a deal with Heat, who visit Blazers in late Feb. in what is reportedly Portland’s only national TV game. To me, Lillard has much of leverage based on how messy he’s willing to make this (unknown)
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
– Tyler Herro to the Sixers
– Dame & Nurk to the Heat
– Harden & PJ to the Clippers
– Lowry to the Wizards
– Mann, Jacquez Jr., Jovic and more to the Trail Blazers
Who says no?
Tyler Herro to the Sixers?
The 5-team Damian Lillard-James Harden trade no one is talking about
Who has a stronger NBA resume?
Dame — Kyrie —
25/4/7 23/4/6
44/37/90% 47/39/89%
7x All-Star 8x All-Star
7x All-NBA 3x All-NBA
ROY ROY
NBA Top 75 NBA Champ pic.twitter.com/NO6M84H5iM – 11:59 AM
The second annual Formula Zero Elite Camp hosted by NBA superstar Damian Lillard is this week, August 16-19, in Phoenix, Arizona.
It’s time to get to work!
@frmlazro @Dame_Lillard @PhilBeckner – 11:49 AM
New for @TheAthleticNBA : How the Harden and Lillard standoffs define the limits of the player empowerment era
theathletic.com/4776517/2023/0… – 9:28 AM
Heat roster currently full, but uncertainty still remains amid Damian Lillard waiting game miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:56 PM
NEW: Dwyane Wade week was fun, but the focus now again shifts back to the Heat’s current roster. Uncertainty remains amid the Damian Lillard waiting game miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:15 PM
If Damian Lillard actually makes his way to Miami, it has been reported that Tyler Herro could be re-routed to a third team — any interest? — John B. Eric Koreen: Moderate. The Raptors could really use a player like Herro, who is essentially a souped-up version of Trent. Miami making the Finals with him injured has made people forget how important he was to their team last season and in the years prior. Saying that, he is a defensive liability and the Raptors are not in a place where they should be giving away more first-round picks. If they can be vultures and make it happen? Sure. I don’t think it makes sense from a roster-building perspective otherwise. -via The Athletic / August 15, 2023
Clutch Points: Anfernee Simons at Damian Lillard’s album release party 🔥 (via @AnferneeSimons /IG ) pic.twitter.com/v4yhtz6Wi3 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 14, 2023
Aaron J. Fentress: I asked Anfernee Simons today at his basketball camp about the Damian Lillard situation and how hard it would be to see his mentor leave the Trail Blazers. “A lot of people ask me that question all the time, obviously, like what’s going on with Dame. I say, ‘They say he asked for a trade, he asked for a trade.’ That was it. Obviously, me and Dame have a close relationship. I’m always going to support him no matter what.” -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / August 12, 2023