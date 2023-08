Blazers still showing no interest in trading Damian Lillard to Miami

If Damian Lillard actually makes his way to Miami, it has been reported that Tyler Herro could be re-routed to a third team — any interest? — John B. Eric Koreen: Moderate. The Raptors could really use a player like Herro, who is essentially a souped-up version of Trent. Miami making the Finals with him injured has made people forget how important he was to their team last season and in the years prior. Saying that, he is a defensive liability and the Raptors are not in a place where they should be giving away more first-round picks. If they can be vultures and make it happen? Sure. I don’t think it makes sense from a roster-building perspective otherwise. -via The Athletic / August 15, 2023