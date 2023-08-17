Domantas Sabonis excited about In-Season Tournament: It's another chance to win something

By now, you’ve probably heard that the NBA is debuting a new In-Season Tournament in 2023-24. While that idea has been met with mixed reviews among the fans and media, Domantas Sabonis cannot wait for the opportunity to compete for another championship during the regular season. “I’m very excited. We’ve actually been talking about it for the last three or four years during the season and it finally happened. It’s another chance to win something. In international basketball, these cups in the middle of the season are big. They mean something. And then history happens and it’s important.”
Source: Kyle Irving @ Sporting News
Source: Kyle Irving @ Sporting News
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Biggest basketball stars who will not participate in the upcoming World Cup (Non-American) 😶❌ #FIBAWC #WinForAll
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇱🇹 Domantas Sabonis
🇱🇻 Kristaps Porzingis
🇫🇷 Victor Wembanyama
🇯🇵 Rui Hachimura
🇪🇸 Ricky Rubio
🇷🇸 Vasilije Micic
🇸🇮 Goran… – 5:29 AM
Biggest basketball stars who will not participate in the upcoming World Cup (Non-American) 😶❌ #FIBAWC #WinForAll
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇱🇹 Domantas Sabonis
🇱🇻 Kristaps Porzingis
🇫🇷 Victor Wembanyama
🇯🇵 Rui Hachimura
🇪🇸 Ricky Rubio
🇷🇸 Vasilije Micic
🇸🇮 Goran… – 5:29 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Biggest basketball stars who will not participate in the upcoming World Cup (Non-American) 😶❌ #FIBAWC #WinForAll
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇱🇹 Domantas Sabonis
🇱🇻 Kristaps Porzingis
🇫🇷 Victor Wembanyama
🇯🇵 Rui Hachimura
🇪🇸 Ricky Rubio
🇷🇸 Vasilije Micic
🇸🇰 Goran… – 5:17 AM
Biggest basketball stars who will not participate in the upcoming World Cup (Non-American) 😶❌ #FIBAWC #WinForAll
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇱🇹 Domantas Sabonis
🇱🇻 Kristaps Porzingis
🇫🇷 Victor Wembanyama
🇯🇵 Rui Hachimura
🇪🇸 Ricky Rubio
🇷🇸 Vasilije Micic
🇸🇰 Goran… – 5:17 AM
More on this storyline
“Everyone wants to play in the playoffs every year. Everyone wants to win,” Sabonis told The Sporting News. “If we can do that for a special city like Sacramento… The city was going crazy. They’re chanting ‘light the beam’ before the game ends, everyone saw the videos of what happens outside of our arena. That first playoff game was the loudest game I’ve ever played in. You couldn’t even hear what coach was saying. These are just memories that I will not forget, ever.” -via Sporting News / August 17, 2023
“We definitely know it’s going to be the hardest year yet. Last year, there was no expectations,” Sabonis said. “We were a top-three seed. People are going to come at us. It’s not going to be easy. … We gotta be mentally strong to come out, block out all the noise and just be us. Getting better on defense, adding things on our offensive end so teams can’t scout us. It’s gonna be a lot of fun for us.” -via Sporting News / August 17, 2023
Sirius XM NBA: Were the Kings better than they thought last year? 🔊 #Kings Center @Dsabonis11 believes so #BeamTeam @EvCoRadio | @Jumpshot8 pic.twitter.com/j6piKFg7D9 -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / August 11, 2023