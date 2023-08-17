Frank Kaminsky signs one-year deal in Serbia

Former Rockets player Frank Kaminsky signed with Serbian team KK Partizan for the 2023-24 season.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Partizan lands Frank Kaminsky sportando.basketball/en/partizan-la… – 3:03 PM
Partizan lands Frank Kaminsky sportando.basketball/en/partizan-la… – 3:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Frank Kaminsky has signed with Partizan Belgrade in Serbia.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com pic.twitter.com/roAz53E9bX – 2:58 PM
Frank Kaminsky has signed with Partizan Belgrade in Serbia.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com pic.twitter.com/roAz53E9bX – 2:58 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Eight-season NBA veteran Frank Kaminsky is the new member of Partizan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D5B85iCrMV – 2:52 PM
Eight-season NBA veteran Frank Kaminsky is the new member of Partizan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D5B85iCrMV – 2:52 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Partizan continues to bolster its squad with the addition of Frank Kaminsky on a one-year deal
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 2:40 PM
Partizan continues to bolster its squad with the addition of Frank Kaminsky on a one-year deal
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 2:40 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Partizan continues to bolster its squad with the addition of Frank Kaminsky on a one-year deal
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 2:37 PM
Partizan continues to bolster its squad with the addition of Frank Kaminsky on a one-year deal
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 2:37 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
BOOM. KK Partizan signed a deal with Frank Kaminsky. A big-time move by the Serbian team. #kkpartizan #EuroLeague pic.twitter.com/haUgYZ4vgI – 2:32 PM
BOOM. KK Partizan signed a deal with Frank Kaminsky. A big-time move by the Serbian team. #kkpartizan #EuroLeague pic.twitter.com/haUgYZ4vgI – 2:32 PM
Frank Kaminsky @FSKPart3
Me vs. Every Cubs fan on this app #CubsSuck pic.twitter.com/gBYbKwE1sZ – 10:51 PM
Me vs. Every Cubs fan on this app #CubsSuck pic.twitter.com/gBYbKwE1sZ – 10:51 PM
More on this storyline
Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade are currently on the lookout for a new center after Mathias Lessort’s departure to Panathinaikos Athens. The Serbian team has its eyes set on eight-season NBA veteran Frank Kaminsky, as confirmed by Mozzart Sport. -via BasketNews / July 29, 2023
As “Priority Sports and Entertainment,” the agency representing Kaminsky, told Mozzart Sport, the player’s preference remains the NBA deal. Only if he fails to secure a spot there, will he consider offers from European teams, with Partizan and Maccabi being the options. -via BasketNews / July 29, 2023
According to Moshe Barda, an interesting move from the NBA to the EuroLeague could be on the radar. Maccabi Tel Aviv, in fact, appears to be interested in bringing to Europe the 8-year NBA player Frank Kaminsky, who has never played overseas before. The 30-year-old center with Polish and Serbian ancestry started the 2022-23 season with the Hawks, being traded to the Houston Rockets as part of the deal that sent Bruno Fernando and Garrison Mathews to Atlanta. In the latest NBA season, he put up 2.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game. -via Encestando / July 17, 2023