Ja Morant will be eligible to return on December 19

Damichael Cole: Ja Morant’s first game he’s eligible to return will be Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans. The game will be in NOLA and nationally televised on TNT.
Source: Twitter @DamichaelC
Source: Twitter @DamichaelC
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies will have several options to fill the starting wing spot vacated by Dillon Brooks. While Ja Morant is suspended, could Luke Kennard start alongside Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane? I wrote about why that’s a safe option for the first 25 games.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 2:19 PM
The Grizzlies will have several options to fill the starting wing spot vacated by Dillon Brooks. While Ja Morant is suspended, could Luke Kennard start alongside Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane? I wrote about why that’s a safe option for the first 25 games.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 2:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
How will Phoenix Suns fare in #NBA In-Season Tournament group play vs. L.A. Lakers, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies?
#Suns In-Season sked:
11-10 #Lakers.
11-17 at #Jazz.
11-21 #Blazers.
11-24 at #Grizzlies.
FYI: Ja Morant will be on 25-game suspension. – 7:46 PM
How will Phoenix Suns fare in #NBA In-Season Tournament group play vs. L.A. Lakers, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies?
#Suns In-Season sked:
11-10 #Lakers.
11-17 at #Jazz.
11-21 #Blazers.
11-24 at #Grizzlies.
FYI: Ja Morant will be on 25-game suspension. – 7:46 PM
More on this storyline
The game against the Grizzlies will mark their first trip to Memphis since Jan. 29 when an altercation during the game led to the removal of an associate of Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. According to a report from The Athletic, after the game there was a confrontation between associates of Morant and the Pacers’ travel party. Later, someone riding in an SUV that Morant was riding in reportedly trained a laser pointer on members of the Pacers’ travel party. -via Indianapolis Star / August 14, 2023
It looks like Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has something in common with Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves: they both don’t like the Memphis Grizzlies’ trash-talking ways. That much is clear after Curry was caught liking Reaves comments about how much the Grizzlies talk trash. In a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Reaves was asked who has ever talked trash to him, and he didn’t hesitate in naming Ja Morant and the Memphis franchise. “All of Memphis honestly, their whole team talks s**t. It felt good beating them in the playoffs,” Reaves said in response. -via Clutch Points / August 11, 2023
When his peers elected him as an N.B.P.A. vice president, Jaren Jr. made sure they knew that he understood he had a lot to learn. He tries to keep his teammates abreast of how to take advantage of collectively bargained benefits, he said. He has worked with his teammate Ja Morant as Morant navigates the league’s punishment for a series of social media videos that resulted in a 25-game suspension. Jaren Jr. declined to give specifics, saying “that’s his business.” He had tried to be involved in the union even before joining the executive committee, he said, but having an official role means longer meetings and more responsibility. “It’s a lot,” Jaren Jr. said. “You have to look after the league — you’re like a big brother.” -via New York Times / August 6, 2023