Ja Morant will be eligible to return on December 19

When his peers elected him as an N.B.P.A. vice president, Jaren Jr. made sure they knew that he understood he had a lot to learn. He tries to keep his teammates abreast of how to take advantage of collectively bargained benefits, he said. He has worked with his teammate Ja Morant as Morant navigates the league’s punishment for a series of social media videos that resulted in a 25-game suspension. Jaren Jr. declined to give specifics, saying “that’s his business.” He had tried to be involved in the union even before joining the executive committee, he said, but having an official role means longer meetings and more responsibility. “It’s a lot,” Jaren Jr. said. “You have to look after the league — you’re like a big brother.” -via New York Times / August 6, 2023