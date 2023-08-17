James Harden interested in playing in China for a season one day

Since arriving in China, Harden also expressed to fans a desire to play a season there. “Every time I come here, the love is just like … it’s crazy, you know what I mean?” he said. “So I feel like they deserve to actually see me come play here. … Love is always crazy here.” But playing in China might not be as easy as Chinese fans would like if Harden isn’t traded to another NBA team soon and remains adamant about not playing for the Sixers. According to the collective bargaining agreement, any player who “withholds playing services for more than 30 days after the start of the last season covered by his contract” could be deemed to have violated his contract and forbidden from entering free agency and signing with another professional team until the team he last played for “expressly agrees otherwise.”
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ James Harden receives support from NBA players, China after remarks about Daryl Morey inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 10:06 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls are currently a +600 to land James Harden, second only to the Los Angeles Clippers. Does Harden make sense in the Windy City? bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/why-the-… – 10:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Three top reporters weigh in on the Harden situation, with implications for Joel Embiid.
New rumor roundup
Three top reporters weigh in on the Harden situation, with implications for Joel Embiid.
New rumor roundup
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Reunited w/ @YourManDevine and it feels so good. Joined him on No Cap Room to discuss the Sixers and James Harden.
I hate this team so much.
Reunited w/ @YourManDevine and it feels so good. Joined him on No Cap Room to discuss the Sixers and James Harden.
I hate this team so much.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Readers react (emphatically) to any Heat-Harden possibilities. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/16/ask… – 7:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
PBT Podcast: Harden saga, Diana Taurasi, Northwest Division preview
PBT Podcast: Harden saga, Diana Taurasi, Northwest Division preview
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tyler Herro to the Sixers?
The 5-team Damian Lillard-James Harden trade no one is talking about
Tyler Herro to the Sixers?
The 5-team Damian Lillard-James Harden trade no one is talking about
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Harden saga is pretty simple. Harden thought was going to cash in this summer because he’d have the Rockets and Sixers bidding against each other, but that dried up after the Rockets backed out and Morey made it clear he was going to bid against himself – 6:09 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Harden saga is pretty simple. Harden thought was going to cash in this summer because he’d have the Rockets and Sixers bidding against each other, but that dried up after the Rockets backed and Morey made it clear he was going to bid against himself – 6:05 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Don’t know if Harden thought he was wink-wink promised a 76ers max deal last summer, but let’s say it’s true… then who leaked all the stuff on Xmas Day to ESPN that Harden was “STRONGLY CONSIDERING” a 2023 return to Houston? Why the 2 orders Col. Jessup?
Don’t know if Harden thought he was wink-wink promised a 76ers max deal last summer, but let’s say it’s true… then who leaked all the stuff on Xmas Day to ESPN that Harden was “STRONGLY CONSIDERING” a 2023 return to Houston? Why the 2 orders Col. Jessup?
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport 4 Realistic Outcomes for Ugly James Harden-Philadelphia 76ers Saga
Latest @BleacherReport 4 Realistic Outcomes for Ugly James Harden-Philadelphia 76ers Saga
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Harden claims he & Morey had a gentlemen’s (club) trade agreement… – 2:32 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
James Harden (blasting Daryl Morey) & Joel Embiid (taking the 76ers off social media profiles) are creating some chaos in Philly… Now Embiid “next team” odds have surfaced, with the Lakers (+650) making the list via @betonline_ag:
James Harden (blasting Daryl Morey) & Joel Embiid (taking the 76ers off social media profiles) are creating some chaos in Philly… Now Embiid “next team” odds have surfaced, with the Lakers (+650) making the list via @betonline_ag:
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! In which we compare the tension and drama of James Harden’s trade demand vs. Kobe’s in 2007, and explain why Harden’s mess should make Laker fans feel good about the AD extension. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! In which we compare the tension and drama of James Harden’s trade demand vs. Kobe’s in 2007, and explain why Harden’s mess should make Laker fans feel good about the AD extension. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Readers react (emphatically) to any Heat-Harden possibilities sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/16/ask… – 12:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
76ers depth:
James Harden
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Patrick Beverley
De’Anthony Melton
Furkan Korkmaz
Danuel House
Paul Reed
Mo Bamba
Predict their starting 5 on opening day. pic.twitter.com/QD6sPzBNgz – 12:15 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Harden called his boss a liar and then said, for effect, “let me say that again.”
Harden called his boss a liar and then said, for effect, “let me say that again.”
StatMuse @statmuse
Most __ by a player without a ring:
PTS — Karl Malone
REB — Karl Malone
AST — John Stockton
STL — John Stockton
BLK — Dikembe Mutombo
FGM — Karl Malone
3PM — James Harden
Most __ by a player without a ring:
PTS — Karl Malone
REB — Karl Malone
AST — John Stockton
STL — John Stockton
BLK — Dikembe Mutombo
FGM — Karl Malone
3PM — James Harden
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“As for Morey, the Harden stuff is hard to crush him for. Don’t get it twisted, this is a disaster. But the bigger disaster would’ve been signing Harden to a long-term, near-max contract.”
– @PaulHudrick
“As for Morey, the Harden stuff is hard to crush him for. Don’t get it twisted, this is a disaster. But the bigger disaster would’ve been signing Harden to a long-term, near-max contract.”
– @PaulHudrick
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
James Harden has put Philly in a very uncomfortable position. What would you do if you were Daryl Morey ? – 10:59 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“You gotta give me something to fight with”
“You gotta give me something to fight with”
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden left her hanging on the high five 😅
James Harden left her hanging on the high five 😅
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
NEW ON THE FINDER: What’s James Harden’s move now? How we got here and wondering whether he pulls a Jimmy Butler or a Kevin Durant or the nuclear option.
NEW ON THE FINDER: What’s James Harden’s move now? How we got here and wondering whether he pulls a Jimmy Butler or a Kevin Durant or the nuclear option.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ James Harden receives support from NBA players, China after remarks about Daryl Morey inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 9:29 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Readers react (emphatically) to any Heat-Harden possibilities. Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/16/ask… Plus: Baiting Herro; why the tournament? – 8:03 AM
975TheFanatic: “I keep hearing that he is going to keep going. This wasn’t the first and only time that he will speak on it.” – @Ramona Shelburne on James Harden’s comments toward Daryl Morey -via Twitter / August 16, 2023
James Harden was shocked after his Chinese fans bought 10,000 bottles of his personal brand of wine in just 10 seconds, as fellow NBA superstar Andre Iguadola praised him for a “great move” criticising Daryl Morey during a promotional tour of the country. The 33-year-old American Harden recently joined a live stream on social media with local influencer Xiao Yang, who wanted to show the Philadelphia 76ers guard how quickly they could sell out his new product. Harden launched his own “J-Harden Wines” brand in 2022, to “bring excitement to the industry and turn some heads” with some eye-catching colours and a picture of himself on the prosecco, sauvignon and red wine bottles. -via SCMP / August 16, 2023