Kevin McHale not surprised about James Harden drama in Philadelphia

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ James Harden sells out 16,000 bottles of wine in minutes during visit to China inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 11:46 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
NBA legend Kevin McHale has perspective on the @Sixers mess, having worked with James Harden and Daryl Morey w/@HoustonRockets.
McHale surveys this situation and goes inside on what it was like dealing with Harden.
That and much more from @HeavyOnSports
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden flirts with idea of playing in China as beef with 76ers grows: ‘Love is always crazy here’
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Phew, Kevin McHale had a LOT to say to @SteveBHoop about James Harden and the @sixers
Re: Ownership “He was really mad, saying Daryl lied to him, but maybe (owners) saw Game 7 vs the Celtics & said, I’m not interested in that.”
LOTS more @HeavyOnSports
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
– Tyler Herro to the Sixers
– Dame & Nurk to the Heat
– Harden & PJ to the Clippers
– Lowry to the Wizards
– Mann, Jacquez Jr., Jovic and more to the Trail Blazers
Who says no?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
James Harden hints he could play a year in China at the end of career
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“Every time I come here the love is just like … it’s crazy, you know what I mean? So I feel like they actually deserve to see me come play here… Love is always crazy here.”
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Nola in playoff rotation?
Watching QBs, LBs tonight
Proper attire to a HOF ceremony
Harden continues to win
Hungry Hungry Hippos
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Former NBA champion Iman Shumpert recalled playing days with Malcolm Delaney (@foe23) and Tyrese Rice (@ReseRice4) 👀
He revealed why Delaney was James Harden before James Harden & why Rice pissed him off:
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ James Harden receives support from NBA players, China after remarks about Daryl Morey inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 10:06 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls are currently a +600 to land James Harden, second only to the Los Angeles Clippers. Does Harden make sense in the Windy City? bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/why-the-… – 10:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Three top reporters weigh in on the Harden situation, with implications for Joel Embiid.
New rumor roundup
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Reunited w/ @YourManDevine and it feels so good. Joined him on No Cap Room to discuss the Sixers and James Harden.
I hate this team so much.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Readers react (emphatically) to any Heat-Harden possibilities. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/16/ask… – 7:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
PBT Podcast: Harden saga, Diana Taurasi, Northwest Division preview
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tyler Herro to the Sixers?
The 5-team Damian Lillard-James Harden trade no one is talking about
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Harden saga is pretty simple. Harden thought was going to cash in this summer because he’d have the Rockets and Sixers bidding against each other, but that dried up after the Rockets backed out and Morey made it clear he was going to bid against himself – 6:09 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Harden saga is pretty simple. Harden thought was going to cash in this summer because he’d have the Rockets and Sixers bidding against each other, but that dried up after the Rockets backed and Morey made it clear he was going to bid against himself – 6:05 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Don’t know if Harden thought he was wink-wink promised a 76ers max deal last summer, but let’s say it’s true… then who leaked all the stuff on Xmas Day to ESPN that Harden was “STRONGLY CONSIDERING” a 2023 return to Houston? Why the 2 orders Col. Jessup?
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport 4 Realistic Outcomes for Ugly James Harden-Philadelphia 76ers Saga
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Harden claims he & Morey had a gentlemen’s (club) trade agreement… – 2:32 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
James Harden (blasting Daryl Morey) & Joel Embiid (taking the 76ers off social media profiles) are creating some chaos in Philly… Now Embiid “next team” odds have surfaced, with the Lakers (+650) making the list via @betonline_ag:
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! In which we compare the tension and drama of James Harden’s trade demand vs. Kobe’s in 2007, and explain why Harden’s mess should make Laker fans feel good about the AD extension. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Readers react (emphatically) to any Heat-Harden possibilities sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/16/ask… – 12:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
76ers depth:
James Harden
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Patrick Beverley
De’Anthony Melton
Furkan Korkmaz
Danuel House
Paul Reed
Mo Bamba
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Harden called his boss a liar and then said, for effect, “let me say that again.”
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“James can do it, he just didn’t want to [do it]”
More on this storyline
Kevin McHale: “Overall with James, it wasn’t that bad. The year he came to camp heavy and didn’t feel like playing, that was hard. I remember looking at him and saying, ‘Ugh, it’s going to take to December before he’s in shape.’ But whatever situation you’re in, you just have to find a way to work through it if you want to be successful. It’s the same with James and Daryl here. We’ll see.” -via Heavy.com / August 17, 2023
“The person I mostly feel bad for is Joel Embiid,” said McHale. “This guy’s coming off an MVP season, but when you’re team is fractured at the top — when one of the top two players is like, ‘I’m out of here. The guy’s a liar’ — you’ve got no chance of winning. It’s really hard to win when you’re tied together as a group, and it’s really hard to win four seven-game series. That’s with everybody tied together, everybody pulling together. I feel really bad for Nick Nurse, too. You’ve got a new coach coming in, and Nick’s like, ‘Oh, boy. This ought to be interesting.’ It just disrupts the entire flow of the team, and it’s totally unnecessary.” -via Heavy.com / August 17, 2023
Since arriving in China, Harden also expressed to fans a desire to play a season there. “Every time I come here, the love is just like … it’s crazy, you know what I mean?” he said. “So I feel like they deserve to actually see me come play here. … Love is always crazy here.” But playing in China might not be as easy as Chinese fans would like if Harden isn’t traded to another NBA team soon and remains adamant about not playing for the Sixers. According to the collective bargaining agreement, any player who “withholds playing services for more than 30 days after the start of the last season covered by his contract” could be deemed to have violated his contract and forbidden from entering free agency and signing with another professional team until the team he last played for “expressly agrees otherwise.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / August 17, 2023