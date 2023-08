Rockets' Jock Landale suffers ankle injury

Jock Landale’s participation in Australia’s World Cup squad is in jeopardy after he suffered an ankle injury in the Boomers’ clinical 88-67 victory over South Sudan at Rod Laver Arena. Landale, who plays with the NBA’s Houston Rockets and is Australia’s first-choice centre, hobbled off gingerly after rolling his left ankle five minutes into Thursday night’s clash . Worryingly, he missed the Boomers’ previous two matches against Brazil and Venezuela with an ankle concern.Source: Olgun Uluc @ ESPN