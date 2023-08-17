Rockets' Jock Landale suffers ankle injury

Jock Landale’s participation in Australia’s World Cup squad is in jeopardy after he suffered an ankle injury in the Boomers’ clinical 88-67 victory over South Sudan at Rod Laver Arena. Landale, who plays with the NBA’s Houston Rockets and is Australia’s first-choice centre, hobbled off gingerly after rolling his left ankle five minutes into Thursday night’s clash. Worryingly, he missed the Boomers’ previous two matches against Brazil and Venezuela with an ankle concern.
Midway through the first quarter of the Boomers’ exhibition game against South Sudan in Melbourne, Landale turned his left ankle after landing on the foot of Marial Shayok. The Boomers big man immediately clutched his ankle in pain, before hobbling straight to the locker room, unable to put significant pressure on his left foot. -via EuroHoops.net / August 17, 2023
The team had planned to bring a 13-man squad to Tokyo, a Basketball Australia spokesperson told ESPN on Thursday morning, as insurance in the case of an injury. Landale, who just signed with the Houston Rockets, missed the Boomers’ first two preseason games at Rod Laver Arena with a right ankle injury. Frontcourt depth has been one of Australia’s question marks going into the World Cup – which takes place across three Asian countries from August 25 to September 10 – so a serious injury would put the Boomers at even more of a disadvantage going into the tournament. -via EuroHoops.net / August 17, 2023
