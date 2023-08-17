Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Canada over Spain in overtime

Christos Tsaltas: Canada survived after a close game in Granada, defeating Spain (85-80) in overtime. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was big for his team, leading on the floor. 22 points 8 rebounds 3 assists 1 steal 1 block 5-13 2P 2-4 3P 6-7 FT SGA brought his magic. #OneTeam #FIBAWC #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/wAu6E0gve9
Source: Twitter @Tsaltas46
Source: Twitter @Tsaltas46
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Shai Gilgeous Alexander leads Canada to win over Spain in overtime #FIBAWC2023
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1540… – 5:57 PM
Shai Gilgeous Alexander leads Canada to win over Spain in overtime #FIBAWC2023
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1540… – 5:57 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Instant reactions, highlights from Canada’s OT win over Spain as SGA, Lu Dort and Usman Garuba shared the floor (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/lists/2023-fib… – 5:57 PM
Instant reactions, highlights from Canada’s OT win over Spain as SGA, Lu Dort and Usman Garuba shared the floor (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/lists/2023-fib… – 5:57 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Canada 85, Spain 80 (OT)
SGA – 22 points on 7/17 shooting, 8 rebounds, 3 assists
Dort – 0 points on 0/3 shooting, 3 rebounds
Garuba – 10 points on 5/9 shooting, 8 rebounds, 5 steals – 5:34 PM
FINAL: Canada 85, Spain 80 (OT)
SGA – 22 points on 7/17 shooting, 8 rebounds, 3 assists
Dort – 0 points on 0/3 shooting, 3 rebounds
Garuba – 10 points on 5/9 shooting, 8 rebounds, 5 steals – 5:34 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Canada survived after a close game in Granada, defeating Spain (85-80) in overtime.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was big for his team, leading on the floor.
22 points
8 rebounds
3 assists
1 steal
1 block
5-13 2P
2-4 3P
6-7 FT
SGA brought his magic. #OneTeam #FIBAWC #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/wAu6E0gve9 – 5:33 PM
Canada survived after a close game in Granada, defeating Spain (85-80) in overtime.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was big for his team, leading on the floor.
22 points
8 rebounds
3 assists
1 steal
1 block
5-13 2P
2-4 3P
6-7 FT
SGA brought his magic. #OneTeam #FIBAWC #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/wAu6E0gve9 – 5:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA misses the turnaround 3 and the game heads to OT with Canada and Spain tied at 73-73 – 5:16 PM
SGA misses the turnaround 3 and the game heads to OT with Canada and Spain tied at 73-73 – 5:16 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA steals the ball and then goes all the way for the layup to tie the game at 73-73 with a ~ 1 min left – 5:13 PM
SGA steals the ball and then goes all the way for the layup to tie the game at 73-73 with a ~ 1 min left – 5:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Spain 56, Canada 55
SGA – 17 points on 5/11 shooting, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
Dort – 0/2 shooting, 3 rebounds, 1 steal
Garuba – 6 points on 3/6 shooting, 7 rebounds – 4:58 PM
End of 3Q: Spain 56, Canada 55
SGA – 17 points on 5/11 shooting, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
Dort – 0/2 shooting, 3 rebounds, 1 steal
Garuba – 6 points on 3/6 shooting, 7 rebounds – 4:58 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Spain 44, Canada 40
SGA – 14 points on 5/11 shooting, 4 rebounds, 1 assist
Dort – 1 rebound, 1 steal
Garuba – 6 points on 3/3 shooting, 4 rebounds, 1 assist – 4:22 PM
HALF: Spain 44, Canada 40
SGA – 14 points on 5/11 shooting, 4 rebounds, 1 assist
Dort – 1 rebound, 1 steal
Garuba – 6 points on 3/3 shooting, 4 rebounds, 1 assist – 4:22 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did… Shai Gilgeous-Alexander thing in the 1st half of the game vs. Spain in Granada.
14 points
5-11 FG
4 rebounds
1 assist
Spain leads 44-40 Canada at halftime. #OneTeam #FIBAWC #ThunderUp – 4:21 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did… Shai Gilgeous-Alexander thing in the 1st half of the game vs. Spain in Granada.
14 points
5-11 FG
4 rebounds
1 assist
Spain leads 44-40 Canada at halftime. #OneTeam #FIBAWC #ThunderUp – 4:21 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Spain dominates second quarter and leads Canada 44-40 at halftime. Spain’s shooting 50 per cent from the field, which is troubling for Canada. SGA has 14 for Canada, RJ Barrett 10 – 4:21 PM
Spain dominates second quarter and leads Canada 44-40 at halftime. Spain’s shooting 50 per cent from the field, which is troubling for Canada. SGA has 14 for Canada, RJ Barrett 10 – 4:21 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Canada 27, Spain 21
SGA – 8 points on 3/7 shooting
Garuba – 2 points on 1/1 shooting, 1 rebound – 3:56 PM
End of 1Q: Canada 27, Spain 21
SGA – 8 points on 3/7 shooting
Garuba – 2 points on 1/1 shooting, 1 rebound – 3:56 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Canada up 27-21 on Spain after a quarter, RJ’s got 10, SGA 8 and NAW just made a nifty buzzer-beating 3. – 3:54 PM
Canada up 27-21 on Spain after a quarter, RJ’s got 10, SGA 8 and NAW just made a nifty buzzer-beating 3. – 3:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
An encouraging development for the Thunder: SGA has been shooting and hitting the step-back 3 consistently throughout exhibition. Just knocked one down from the top of the arc. Man, if he adds that to his already expansive offensive repertoire… watch out. – 3:52 PM
An encouraging development for the Thunder: SGA has been shooting and hitting the step-back 3 consistently throughout exhibition. Just knocked one down from the top of the arc. Man, if he adds that to his already expansive offensive repertoire… watch out. – 3:52 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The Oklahoma City Thunder have 4 nationally televised TNT games in 2023-2024.
11/14/23
Spurs
1/16/24
@ Clippers
2/13/24
@ Magic
3/14/23
Mavs
Buzz building about the young OKC core featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. – 3:08 PM
The Oklahoma City Thunder have 4 nationally televised TNT games in 2023-2024.
11/14/23
Spurs
1/16/24
@ Clippers
2/13/24
@ Magic
3/14/23
Mavs
Buzz building about the young OKC core featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. – 3:08 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Highest paid World Cup 2023 stars 🤑
🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert – $41 M
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic – $40.1 M
🇩🇴 Karl-Anthony Towns – $36 M
🇺🇸 Brandon Ingram – $33.8 M
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – $33.4 M
🇺🇸 Jaren Jackson Jr. – $27.1 M
🇺🇸 Jalen Brunson – $26.3 M
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/1uPEsbmcTR – 11:12 AM
Highest paid World Cup 2023 stars 🤑
🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert – $41 M
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic – $40.1 M
🇩🇴 Karl-Anthony Towns – $36 M
🇺🇸 Brandon Ingram – $33.8 M
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – $33.4 M
🇺🇸 Jaren Jackson Jr. – $27.1 M
🇺🇸 Jalen Brunson – $26.3 M
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/1uPEsbmcTR – 11:12 AM
More on this storyline
Clemente Almanza: Full highlights from SGA’s performance today in an OT win vs. Germany He finished with 25 points on 8-of-22 shooting, 8 rebounds and 6 assists pic.twitter.com/1ZQpiWzymZ -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / August 13, 2023
Doug Smith: A Kelly Olynyk blocked shot ends it, Canada beats Germany 113-112 in OT; RJ Barrett has 31, 25 for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and 21 from Olynyk. Very nice win but the biggest takeaway is that the team seems to be coming together and was well tested in first 3 outings -via Twitter @SmithRaps / August 13, 2023
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 26 points in less than 20 minutes as Canada beat New Zealand 107 – 66 to register its first win in preparation games ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 9-12 from the field, making short work of New Zealand’s defense. He also had six steals. -via EuroHoops.net / August 12, 2023
Main Rumors, Canada, FIBA, Spain, World Cup, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic