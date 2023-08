Anthony Edwards did not know Team USA plays Greece again within two weeks

Greece is in Team USA’s pool at the World Cup, and the two teams play for real on Aug. 28 in Manila. It would be an uphill battle for the Greeks with Giannis against a deep and cohesive American unit without him, they’ll need to fight just to advance to the second round. “Um, I didn’t even know we played them (again) in 10 days,” Edwards said. “But that’s cool. It should be, it should be a better game.” Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic