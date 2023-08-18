Anthony Edwards did not know Team USA plays Greece again within two weeks

Greece is in Team USA’s pool at the World Cup, and the two teams play for real on Aug. 28 in Manila. It would be an uphill battle for the Greeks with Giannis against a deep and cohesive American unit without him, they’ll need to fight just to advance to the second round. “Um, I didn’t even know we played them (again) in 10 days,” Edwards said. “But that’s cool. It should be, it should be a better game.”
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
If this is the Anthony Edwards #TeamUSA is getting through the upcoming FIBA World Cup men’s basketball tournament, crown the U.S. as gold medal victors early.
For @NYDNSports
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:48 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
USA star Anthony Edwards wasn’t aware that his team will face Greece again for the World Cup next week.
“Um, I didn’t even know we played them (again) in 10 days. But that’s cool. It should be a better game.”
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1540… pic.twitter.com/Uu0jkgSAYM – 4:36 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
So, USA plays Greece again in 10 days at the World Cup. Anthony Edwards…didn’t know that. He scored 21 points in three quarters anyway, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4787976/2023/0… – 4:05 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Anthony Edwards put up NICE numbers in Team USA’s win over Greece 🇺🇸
▪️ 21 PTS
▪️ 4 REB
▪️ 1 STL
▪️ 3-7 3PM pic.twitter.com/LtnCJIlx0N – 2:49 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
What did we see from Team USA vs. Greece in Abu Dhabi?
Good:
Anthony Edwards’ explosiveness
Reaves and Johnson as pace-changers off the bench
Jaren Jackson jr as defensive anchor
42% from deep
26 assists
Bad:
20 turnovers
#USABMNT #FIBAWC – 2:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Team USA defeats Greece 108-86 to advance to a 4-0 record in Showcase exhibition games. Finale against Germany next up on Sunday before World Cup play begins on Aug. 26.
Today’s leaders: Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson and Jaren Jackson Jr., though it’s been a total team effort. pic.twitter.com/AfPTE7JOCo – 2:05 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Team USA – Greece 108-86
Anthony Edwards 21 pts, 4 reb
Cam Johnson 13 pts, 4 ast
Austin Reaves 11 pts, 3-4 FG
Nikos Rogkavopoulos 12pts, 5reb, 5-9 FG
Panagiotis Kalaitzakis 12pts, 2ast, 3stl
USA shot with 42% from deep and outrebounded Greece (49-35). #USABMNT #USAGRE #FIBAWC – 2:02 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Putting his team on his broad shoulders” 😤
Anthony Edwards is balling for Team USA.
(via @usabasketball)
pic.twitter.com/pUpLl79Pw9 – 1:25 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Team USA has opened up its largest lead over Greece, 69-49, midway through the 3rd quarter. Anthony Edwards leads the Americans with 21 points. – 1:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Anthony Edwards is playing like the best player in the FIBA World Cup right now. He’s got a game-high 21 points and has been Team USA’s most dominant player through 4 Showcase games. Here, he delivers on another end-of-the-shot-clock possession to keep Greece from rallying late. pic.twitter.com/Xg0Xm19340 – 1:23 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Team USA has pushed its lead over Greece back up to 52-41 at halftime:
Mikal Bridges: 9 points
Anthony Edwards: 9 points
Cam Johnson: 8 points – 12:59 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Team USA leads Greece, 32-17, after the first quarter. Anthony Edwards and Austin Reaves each have 6 points to lead the way. – 12:27 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Edwards. This is one of those what used to be called that’s it, that’s the tweet tweets. – 12:12 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Biggest World Cup 2023 stars – PART 1 ⭐️
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
🇺🇸 Anthony Edwards
🇫🇮 Lauri Markkanen
🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert
🇩🇴 Karl-Anthony Towns
🇷🇸 Bogdan Bogdanovic
🇩🇪 Franz Wagner
🇦🇺 Josh Giddey
🇱🇹 Jonas Valanciunas
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/F5BFlWHnZh – 3:11 AM
