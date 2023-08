Anthony Edwards leads Team USA in easy win against Greece

Much has been made of the “Villanova reunion” of Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges. Also, Brunson and Hart now play for the Knicks. Bridges and Cam Johnson are not only on the Brooklyn Nets, but they BOTH were traded there from the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant in February. Hart and Brandon Ingram played together with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans. “A lot of us have been friends in the league,” Bridges explained, “I mean, like me and Jaren (Jackson) have been close, being drafted (in the same class). Me and Ant (Anthony Edwards) always talk to each other in games. Me and BI (Ingram), just because of Josh and stuff. So, it’s all falling together, and it’s great.” -via The Athletic / August 14, 2023