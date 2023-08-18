James Harden: Sixers relationship beyond repair

Is it too late to repair James Harden’s relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers? That’s what KHOU 11’s Jason Bristol asked him Thursday night. “I think so,” Harden replied. Harden was in Houston for another of his JH-Town charity weekend event, which includes public events on Saturday and Sunday.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
More on this storyline
Bristol also asked Harden in an exclusive interview if he still has an open line of communication with the 76ers and how much patience does he need to have to let the situation play out. “I’ve been patient all summer,” said Harden, who was practicing softball at Yates High School. “For me, it’s just focus on what I can control and getting ready for this season.” -via khou.com / August 18, 2023
Jason Bristol: EXCLUSIVE: James Harden tells me he thinks his relationship w/ 76ers is beyond repair. “I’ve been patient all summer.” Back from China, he’s in #Houston for his ‘JH-Town Weekend,’ including kids carnival & celebrity softball game for charity. -via Twitter / August 18, 2023
“It’s always good to see guys from the NBA try China and play. It would be good for basketball to see James play in China. It’s basketball, it’s an opportunity to play. But I don’t think he’s coming. I think he’s gonna get another big contract in the NBA though,” Stephon Marbury told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports. -via Clutch Points / August 17, 2023