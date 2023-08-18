Jock Landale likely to miss World Cup

The big-man suffered a nasty left ankle turn early in the game on Thursday evening, leaving the Boomers without one of their best and most important players, creating a major hole in the frontcourt depth that was already lacking. The other way to look at this is that the Boomers’ final 12-man team has effectively just picked itself. Brian Goorjian isn’t expecting Landale to be available for this World Cup campaign, so no cut needs to be made; 13 looks to have organically turned into 12, but unfortunately under the roughest of circumstances.
Source: Olgun Uluc @ ESPN
Source: Olgun Uluc @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rockets’ Jock Landale rolls ankle, likely will miss World Cup for Australia
nbcsports.com/nba/news/rocke… – 11:12 AM
Rockets’ Jock Landale rolls ankle, likely will miss World Cup for Australia
nbcsports.com/nba/news/rocke… – 11:12 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jock Landale’s World Cup spot is in jeopardy after his ankle twist in a friendly game vs. South Sudan on Thursday 😫
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/i6Uqg8yyTC – 9:37 AM
Jock Landale’s World Cup spot is in jeopardy after his ankle twist in a friendly game vs. South Sudan on Thursday 😫
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/i6Uqg8yyTC – 9:37 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Australia’s Jock Landale unlikely to play FIBA Basketball World Cup due to injury sportando.basketball/en/australias-… – 9:21 AM
Australia’s Jock Landale unlikely to play FIBA Basketball World Cup due to injury sportando.basketball/en/australias-… – 9:21 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Rockets center Jock Landale reportedly suffered a “serious ankle injury” in Australia’s game today. He turned his left ankle after landing on an opponent’s foot. He was in pain, hobbled straight to the locker room and was unable to put pressure on it. espn.com.au/olympics/story… – 8:03 AM
Rockets center Jock Landale reportedly suffered a “serious ankle injury” in Australia’s game today. He turned his left ankle after landing on an opponent’s foot. He was in pain, hobbled straight to the locker room and was unable to put pressure on it. espn.com.au/olympics/story… – 8:03 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Australia’s Jock Landale injures ankle eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1540… – 7:41 AM
Australia’s Jock Landale injures ankle eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1540… – 7:41 AM
More on this storyline
Olgun Uluc: Brian Goorjian says Jock Landale is not getting on the plane to Japan with the Australian Boomers on Friday. Landale will have an MRI tomorrow, but Goorjian said he doesn’t expect him to be available for the World Cup. -via Twitter @OlgunUluc / August 17, 2023
Jock Landale’s participation in Australia’s World Cup squad is in jeopardy after he suffered an ankle injury in the Boomers’ clinical 88-67 victory over South Sudan at Rod Laver Arena. Landale, who plays with the NBA’s Houston Rockets and is Australia’s first-choice centre, hobbled off gingerly after rolling his left ankle five minutes into Thursday night’s clash. Worryingly, he missed the Boomers’ previous two matches against Brazil and Venezuela with an ankle concern. -via ESPN / August 17, 2023
Midway through the first quarter of the Boomers’ exhibition game against South Sudan in Melbourne, Landale turned his left ankle after landing on the foot of Marial Shayok. The Boomers big man immediately clutched his ankle in pain, before hobbling straight to the locker room, unable to put significant pressure on his left foot. -via EuroHoops.net / August 17, 2023