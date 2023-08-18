Karl-Anthony Towns leads Domincan Republic over Canada

BasketNews: Karl-Anthony Towns returns to lead Dominican Republic national team to a stunning victory over Canada 🔥 🇨🇦 88 – 94 🇩🇴 #FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/DxkcnM1BuB
Source: Twitter @BasketNews_com
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The KAT effect.
In his first game with the Dominican Republic after 10 years, Karl-Anthony Towns led his national team to an impressive prep win over Canada
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1540… – 5:30 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Karl-Anthony Towns led the Dominican Republic to the win over Canada (94-88)
20 points
6 rebounds
2 assists
6-9 FG
5-6 FT
KAT brought his leadership and ability to score at the crunch time. Can’t wait to see him rolling at the #FIBAWC. #VamosDOM #Timberwolves – 5:25 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Karl-Anthony Towns returns to lead Dominican Republic national team to a stunning victory over Canada 🔥
🇨🇦 88 – 94 🇩🇴
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/DxkcnM1BuB – 5:22 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Dominican Republic has a strong group ahead of the #FIBAWC. Karl-Anthony Towns is their cornerstone, but his supporting cast is great as well. Angel Delgado is an amazing rim protector, LJ Figueroa brings score, and Jean Montero sets the pace. Don’t sleep on them. #VamosDOM – 5:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Karl-Anthony Towns set the tone for the Dominican Republic in the 1st half vs. Canada in Granada.
15 points
5 rebounds
1 assist
5-6 FG
KAT showed great things offensively thrus far. #VamosDOM #FIBAWC #Timberwolves – 4:17 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
After a 1⃣0⃣-year gap, Karl-Anthony Towns returns to play for the Dominican Republic national team against Canada 🇩🇴🫡 #FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/qWPg5DUzG8 – 3:53 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Canada will start the now-usual suspects — Gilgeous-Alexander, Barrett, Brooks, Powell, Olynyk — against Dominican Republic in a few minutes. And, yes, that is Karl-Anthony Towns in the DR lineup – 3:24 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Biggest World Cup 2023 stars – PART 1 ⭐️
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
🇺🇸 Anthony Edwards
🇫🇮 Lauri Markkanen
🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert
🇩🇴 Karl-Anthony Towns
🇷🇸 Bogdan Bogdanovic
🇩🇪 Franz Wagner
🇦🇺 Josh Giddey
🇱🇹 Jonas Valanciunas
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/F5BFlWHnZh – 3:11 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Highest paid World Cup 2023 stars 🤑
🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert – $41 M
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic – $40.1 M
🇩🇴 Karl-Anthony Towns – $36 M
🇺🇸 Brandon Ingram – $33.8 M
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – $33.4 M
🇺🇸 Jaren Jackson Jr. – $27.1 M
🇺🇸 Jalen Brunson – $26.3 M
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/1uPEsbmcTR – 11:12 AM
BasketNews: 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic threw a whole presentation for Karl-Anthony Towns on his first training 🔊 #FIBAWC #WinForAll -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / August 14, 2023
The three-time NBA All-Star says he hasn’t had any regrets about playing for his national team and is backing that up with his commitment this summer. He hopes this summer’s experience can help the Dominicans and carry over to the Timberwolves. “One thing I’ve learned playing and watching FIBA games over the years is that anything is possible in these games. It’s a different atmosphere and you see crazy things,” he said. “I just want to have some pride and give our team a chance.” -via ESPN / August 14, 2023
Towns hadn’t played for the Dominican Republic national team in 10 years, dating to when he was 16 and his future college coach at Kentucky, John Calipari, was in charge of the team. This summer, dozens of the world’s top players elected to skip the tournament to recover from injuries, rest or simply opt for next summer’s Olympics in Paris instead. This made Towns’ inclusion significant news. “There was a lot that went into the decision,” Towns said. “The timing is right. I didn’t put as much stress on my body this last season because of the injury. I’m feeling great now, I’m 100% and feeling like myself again. It’s a perfect time to work on some things in my game. And with my mom’s passing, I felt an urgency to do it.” -via ESPN / August 14, 2023