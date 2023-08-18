Sixers front office 'fully aligned' on stance for a James Harden trade

The Sixers, league sources say, remain resistant to trading Harden unless the deal maintains or enhances the team’s ability to win Philadelphia’s first championship since 1983. Sixers ownership and the front office have been described as “fully aligned” on that stance.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Pat Beverley’s analysis of the James Harden-Daryl Morey feud may have been an attempt at diplomacy. But it only creates bigger headaches for the #Sixers .
libertyballers.com/2023/8/18/2383… – 5:41 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Are the 76ers in a Lose-Lose Situation with James Harden? w/ @PompeyOnSixers | A List Podcast w/ @ASherrodblakely, @GwashburnGlobe & @KwaniALunis – Presented by @FDSportsbook twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:00 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Today’s The Hoop Collective hits on the ongoing James Harden saga, NBA schedule release, Team USA and @WindhorstESPN playing golf in Abu Dhabi. @TimBontemps youtu.be/26RaBr82ZK0 – 1:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
All the latest from the (latest) James Harden trade saga … via my latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/all-the-late… – 12:57 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
A number of sites have picked up on Kevin McHale’s provocative comments about James Harden, but there’s a LOT more here that shouldn’t be missed.
The full story in context (no paywall) from @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/45aH86T – 12:15 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden thinks relationship with 76ers is beyond repair: ‘I’ve been patient all summer’
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 11:22 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
James Harden, is your relationship with the 76ers beyond repair? ‘I think so’
nbcsports.com/nba/news/james… – 10:45 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey! Podcasted on Thursday w/ @MotorCityHoops! We chatted….
-Harden torches Morey. All of the mess and where it goes from herre
-Trentyn Flowers to the NBL. Impacts on NBL, Louisville, Flowers
-Five 2024 NBA Draft Prospects
Also live on the pod feed!
youtube.com/live/-evBwKUr-… pic.twitter.com/6PXLwXL4oR – 9:20 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tyrese Maxey hasn’t gotten an extension because of the Sixers’ plans for summer ’24.
But, his representation – Rich Paul and Klutch Sports – wanted to get an extension done this summer, sources tell @973espn.
Could the Harden situation complicate talks?
973espn.com/does-the-harde… – 9:14 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I’ve been patient all summer.”
James Harden reiterates that his relationship with the 76ers is beyond repair.
(via @JBristolKHOU)
pic.twitter.com/xeopdN4frg – 8:51 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I’ve been patient all summer.”
James Harden reiterates that his relationship with the 76ers is beyond repair. (via @JBristolKHOU)
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden believes Sixers relationship is beyond repair inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 5:53 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
New URBONUS w/ @ErrickM3 & @TheNatural_05
– Mike James’ future amidst Olympiacos & Partizan rumors
– Message to Panathinaikos fans
– Mirotic’s recruitment
– James Harden rant
– PJ Dozier’s & Jabari Parker’s potential in Europe
– Nick Calathes’ situation
basketnews.com/news-193415-mi… – 5:02 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“I’ve been patient all summer,” James Harden.
Harden believes #Sixers relationship is beyond repair inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 2:35 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 James Harden vs Daryl Morey: Part 9,486,731 with @SalmanAliNBA
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx941
🍎 apple.co/3qCWWAo
✳️ spoti.fi/3YEi4Tc
📺 youtu.be/ipg1o04pklg
SUBSCRIBE👇
linktr.ee/hardwoodknocks pic.twitter.com/JE9dH9yXw6 – 8:39 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! Going to be podcasting live here momentarily with @MotorCityHoops! We’ll dive into:
-The Harden/Morey stuff
-Trentyn Flowers to the NBL
-2024 NBA Draft stuff!
Come hang out with us!
youtube.com/live/-evBwKUr-… pic.twitter.com/4WT7DEyVkD – 7:13 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
If Saudi Arabia started a basketball league, who are the top five players ever most likely to take the bag and leave the NBA?
Who would be the analog to Ronaldo or Mickelson?
My starting 5:
Marbury
Harden
Pippen
C-Webb
Dwight – 6:17 PM
More on this storyline
Is it too late to repair James Harden’s relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers? That’s what KHOU 11’s Jason Bristol asked him Thursday night. “I think so,” Harden replied. Harden was in Houston for another of his JH-Town charity weekend event, which includes public events on Saturday and Sunday. -via khou.com / August 18, 2023
Bristol also asked Harden in an exclusive interview if he still has an open line of communication with the 76ers and how much patience does he need to have to let the situation play out. “I’ve been patient all summer,” said Harden, who was practicing softball at Yates High School. “For me, it’s just focus on what I can control and getting ready for this season.” -via khou.com / August 18, 2023
Jason Bristol: EXCLUSIVE: James Harden tells me he thinks his relationship w/ 76ers is beyond repair. “I’ve been patient all summer.” Back from China, he’s in #Houston for his ‘JH-Town Weekend,’ including kids carnival & celebrity softball game for charity. -via Twitter / August 18, 2023