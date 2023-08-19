Andre Iguodala on Jimmy Butler: 'He's probably the closest that I've seen to Kobe Bryant'

“Because you always look back and say, how is Jimmy getting it done,” Iguodala said. “He can’t shoot threes, he can’t go left. Whatever they say about Jimmy, he figured it out. I seen him dribble with his right hand left and pull up for a three against Milwaukee [Bucks] this year. He was going crazy. “He’s probably the closest that I’ve seen to Kobe Bryant with that mentality of just man, Jimmy will figure out a way for us to win,” the 19-year NBA veteran added. “I’ve never seen a will like that. I’m like this dude got a Kobe Bryant will. A will to him to win.”
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Would Damian Lillard deliver a Messi-like effect to Heat? Breaking it down, player-by-player. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/19/ira… Plus: The waiting game in Portland; Heat with reduced travel; value of regular season; Iguodala on Heat; more.
New ep of @CelticsLab on YouTube via @CLNSMedia
The art of player ratings, Jayson Tatum’s MVP case, the legend of Jimmy Butler, and more with @Ronnie2K
Kobe Bryant is the highest-paid shooting guard in NBA history but will lose that top spot this season to a far less popular player.
Just randomly was thinking about this game
Amid Damian Lillard trade swirl, Heat's Erik Spoelstra stresses Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro as "a great core." sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/18/ami… Spoelstra, "We're bringing back the majority of our players and that's a luxury in this league."
Andre Iguodala believes Jordan Poole is getting too much blame for the Golden State Warriors shortcomings last season.
Iggy sees the similarities between Jimmy and Kobe 🐍👀
The 1996 NBA Draft produced 10 All-Stars:
Iggys sees the similarities between Jimmy and Kobe 🐍👀 pic.twitter.com/fKQNmHWx3x – 9:48 AM
The 1996 NBA Draft produced 10 All-Stars:
Andre Iguodala says to stop blaming Jordan Poole for the Warriors collapse.
And Poole should average 25+ for the Wizards this year. pic.twitter.com/LVpfqbOj9U – 4:35 PM
Lakers duo during their 3-peat:
From @SethPartnow's NBA Player Tiers… (theathletic.com/4780786/2023/0…) the Jimmy Butler media day prank that keeps on giving…
Wednesday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! In which we compare the tension and drama of James Harden's trade demand vs. Kobe's in 2007, and explain why Harden's mess should make Laker fans feel good about the AD extension.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:49 PM
In 2003-04, Peja Stojakovic averaged 24.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 threes, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 43.3% from three.
That year, he finished fourth in NBA MVP voting ahead of Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Jason Kidd, Dirk Nowitzki, etc. pic.twitter.com/vAw4SSZA5w – 11:19 AM
Day 1 of looking at Heat player’s college film
Starting with Jimmy Butler
He really was just out there making the exact same defensive reads he does now lol pic.twitter.com/lreNKwvN5u – 10:39 AM
Western Conference leaders since 2000:
PTS — Dirk Nowitzki
REB — Tim Duncan
NEW ON THE FINDER: What's James Harden's move now? How we got here and wondering whether he pulls a Jimmy Butler or a Kevin Durant or the nuclear option.
read and subscribe now 🔦: open.substack.com/pub/thefinder/… – 9:47 AM
