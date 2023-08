Andre Iguodala on Jimmy Butler: 'He's probably the closest that I've seen to Kobe Bryant'

“Because you always look back and say, how is Jimmy getting it done,” Iguodala said. “He can’t shoot threes, he can’t go left. Whatever they say about Jimmy, he figured it out. I seen him dribble with his right hand left and pull up for a three against Milwaukee [Bucks] this year. He was going crazy. “He’s probably the closest that I’ve seen to Kobe Bryant with that mentality of just man, Jimmy will figure out a way for us to win,” the 19-year NBA veteran added. “I’ve never seen a will like that. I’m like this dude got a Kobe Bryant will. A will to him to win.”Source: BasketNews