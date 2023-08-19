Ja Morant's father: He got in trouble because of his decisions

Tee Morant, the father of Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant, is offering advice on decision-making to up-and-coming basketball players amid his son’s own struggles. While speaking at the Up Next Elite Camp in New Orleans, Morant advised the children in attendance to “be mindful of every decision you make,” adding that no one is to blame for Ja Morant’s current predicament except himself. “My son didn’t get in trouble ’cause of people around him,” Morant said. “He got in trouble because of his decisions.”
Tee Morant holds son Ja Morant accountable for suspension, says star guard 'got in trouble for his decisions'
"My son didn't get in trouble [because] of the people around him. He got in trouble because of his decisions."
Tee Morant spoke to kids at the 'Up Next Elite Camp' about his son Ja Morant when asked how to handle opinions from others.
Tee Morant spoke to kids at the 'Up Next Elite Camp' about his son Ja Morant when asked how to handle opinions from others.
COLUMN: The NBA sent a message to Ja Morant with the Memphis Grizzlies schedule.
Shaq Buchanan (@ShaqLeroy) knows Ja Morant (@JaMorant) very well, so he talked at @SportalgrG about the guy he knows, letting the narratives outside.
Shaq Buchanan took his talent and moved to Karditsa, being the leader of the team.
We sat down and talked about his leadership, basketball overseas, his growth, Ja Morant and their 1-on-1s and more.
Interview with @ShaqLeroy at @SportalgrG.
We sat down and talked about his leadership, basketball overseas, his growth, Ja Morant and their 1-on-1s and more.
Interview with @ShaqLeroy at @SportalgrG.
The Grizzlies are on national TV 13 times this season but just once during their first 25 games this season, which coincides nicely with Ja Morant's 25-game suspension. His potential first game back, game No. 26 on the season, is set to be on TNT Dec. 19 against the Pelicans.
The Grizzlies will have several options to fill the starting wing spot vacated by Dillon Brooks. While Ja Morant is suspended, could Luke Kennard start alongside Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane? I wrote about why that's a safe option for the first 25 games.
More on this storyline
“The smallest thing you can do can make the biggest difference in your life,” Morant added. “When I’m talking about life and living, I get kind of emotional … but I’m just telling y’all to make the right decisions.” Pelicans stars CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado also spoke at the Up Next Elite Camp. -via USA Today Sports / August 19, 2023
Damichael Cole: Ja Morant’s first game he’s eligible to return will be Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans. The game will be in NOLA and nationally televised on TNT. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / August 17, 2023
The game against the Grizzlies will mark their first trip to Memphis since Jan. 29 when an altercation during the game led to the removal of an associate of Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. According to a report from The Athletic, after the game there was a confrontation between associates of Morant and the Pacers’ travel party. Later, someone riding in an SUV that Morant was riding in reportedly trained a laser pointer on members of the Pacers’ travel party. -via Indianapolis Star / August 14, 2023