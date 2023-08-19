James Harden still has no intention of attending Sixers' training camp?

However, a source close to Harden who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Athletic that Harden’s plans have not changed following his mid-July trade request, and that he currently has no plans of taking part in training camp.
Source: The Athletic Staff, Joe Vardon, Joe Vardon and The Athletic Staff @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I would have went in his office and spoke to him”
Tim Hardaway Sr. shares his thoughts on the latest news surrounding James Harden and Daryl Morey in Philadelphia
@JumpShot8 | @GeraldBlss | #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/WhKHEL7hiM – 4:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden’s pressure on Daryl Morey could cost the Sixers more than one unhappy star. Many around the NBA believe Joel Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later.
@VinceGoodwill breaks down the mounting pressure in Philly.
➡️ yhoo.it/44huT76 pic.twitter.com/773SWIj370 – 2:22 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden’s pressure on Daryl Morey could cost the Sixers more than one unhappy star.
@VinceGoodwill breaks down the mounting pressure in Philly.
➡️ yhoo.it/44huT76 pic.twitter.com/bIpcxYhwDR – 2:16 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Seems likely James Harden will show up to 76ers camp, as another show of pressure on Daryl Morey: “Why would he not? When you know the chaos he could bring just by showing up,” a source tells @YahooSports. sports.yahoo.com/james-hardens-… – 12:08 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“James can do it, he just didn’t want to [do it]”
Hear James Harden’s former coach and Basketball Hall of Famer, Kevin McHale, tell @RickKamlaSports and @DarthAmin why he’s not surprised by the recent developments in Philadelphia with Harden and Daryl Morey pic.twitter.com/zyircS0wY6 – 11:02 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden investigation: NBA looking into 76ers star’s comments that Daryl Morey is a ‘liar,’ per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 10:56 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: NBA opens inquiry into James Harden situation with Morey, 76ers
nbcsports.com/nba/news/repor… – 10:36 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Re-posting yesterday’s story on the likelihood that the NBA — despite its refusal to answer questions about it — was going to investigate Philadelphia’s offseason dealings with James Harden for a second time after Harden’s public rebuke of Daryl Morey: marcstein.substack.com/p/all-the-late… – 9:30 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The NBA has launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding 76ers star James Harden’s public admonishment of the franchise’s President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, sources told @wojespn and @ramonashelburne.
More: spr.ly/6010PlQce pic.twitter.com/rZGBrPx0iE – 9:27 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
From Woj’s article.
That’s a big deal, since failing to follow through with a trade demand is the easiest for Morey to explain away to future agents/players, especially when Harden’s “list” only included one team. pic.twitter.com/fyGatw4Y5P – 8:55 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Should the NBA investigate James Harden’s claim of being lied to?
nbcsports.com/nba/news/shoul… – 8:23 PM
More on this storyline
The NBA has launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden’s public admonishment of the franchise’s President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, sources told ESPN. The league office is believed to be pursuing an understanding of whether Harden was portending a 2023-2024 hold out in violation of the league’s collective bargaining agreement — or had been referencing past contract discussions with the organization that might constitute salary cap circumvention, sources said. -via ESPN / August 19, 2023
The Sixers, nor Harden would be in violation of any league guidelines should that be communicated to league officials. The Sixers informed Harden that they hadn’t found a suitable trade with his preferred destination of the Los Angeles Clippers and expected him to report to the team’s training camp in September — something that sources say Harden plans to do. Despite public speculation, Harden has made no allegations of a previous handshake agreement with the Sixers on a future contract. -via ESPN / August 19, 2023