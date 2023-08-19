Jock Landale officially out for World Cup

Olgun Uluc: Jock Landale sustained a lateral ankle ligament injury and has officially been ruled out of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, a Basketball Australia spokesperson told ESPN. An MRI cleared him of “any other significant concerns”. Landale will travel to Houston this week to begin his rehab.
Source: Twitter @OlgunUluc
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rockets’ Jock Landale rolls ankle, likely will miss World Cup for Australia
nbcsports.com/nba/news/rocke… – 11:12 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jock Landale’s World Cup spot is in jeopardy after his ankle twist in a friendly game vs. South Sudan on Thursday 😫
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/i6Uqg8yyTC – 9:37 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Australia’s Jock Landale unlikely to play FIBA Basketball World Cup due to injury sportando.basketball/en/australias-… – 9:21 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Rockets center Jock Landale reportedly suffered a “serious ankle injury” in Australia’s game today. He turned his left ankle after landing on an opponent’s foot. He was in pain, hobbled straight to the locker room and was unable to put pressure on it. espn.com.au/olympics/story… – 8:03 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Australia’s Jock Landale injures ankle eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1540… – 7:41 AM
Code Sports has been told veterans Patty Mills and Joe Ingles will share the captaincy at the tournament. While dealing with the shock of what looms as an end to his World Cup campaign before it began, Landale directed his support to his teammates. “Sitting here this morning knowing the Boomers are about to take off to Japan and I’m absolutely kicking myself I’m not right there beside them,” Landale tweeted. -via EuroHoops.net / August 18, 2023
The big-man suffered a nasty left ankle turn early in the game on Thursday evening, leaving the Boomers without one of their best and most important players, creating a major hole in the frontcourt depth that was already lacking. The other way to look at this is that the Boomers’ final 12-man team has effectively just picked itself. Brian Goorjian isn’t expecting Landale to be available for this World Cup campaign, so no cut needs to be made; 13 looks to have organically turned into 12, but unfortunately under the roughest of circumstances. -via ESPN / August 18, 2023
Olgun Uluc: Brian Goorjian says Jock Landale is not getting on the plane to Japan with the Australian Boomers on Friday. Landale will have an MRI tomorrow, but Goorjian said he doesn’t expect him to be available for the World Cup. -via Twitter @OlgunUluc / August 17, 2023