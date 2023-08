Jock Landale officially out for World Cup

The big-man suffered a nasty left ankle turn early in the game on Thursday evening, leaving the Boomers without one of their best and most important players, creating a major hole in the frontcourt depth that was already lacking. The other way to look at this is that the Boomers’ final 12-man team has effectively just picked itself. Brian Goorjian isn’t expecting Landale to be available for this World Cup campaign, so no cut needs to be made; 13 looks to have organically turned into 12, but unfortunately under the roughest of circumstances. -via ESPN / August 18, 2023