Many in the league expect Joel Embiid to ask for a trade eventually

Embiid has said all the right things publicly, but there has to be some residual fatigue in his entire 76ers experience. Morey is responsible for only the past few years, but in totality, many around the league believe Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later — and that a full rebuild is what Morey is covertly hoping for.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Source: Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
We had @BobbyMarks42 on @BartAndHahn
🏀— deep dive into his prediction that the Nov. 26 game between the #Knicks and Suns will be #NBAFinals preview 🏆
🏀 — the complexities of the Joel Embiid rumors and the potential cost 👀
Listen: espn.com/radio/play/_/i… – 4:56 PM
We had @BobbyMarks42 on @BartAndHahn
🏀— deep dive into his prediction that the Nov. 26 game between the #Knicks and Suns will be #NBAFinals preview 🏆
🏀 — the complexities of the Joel Embiid rumors and the potential cost 👀
Listen: espn.com/radio/play/_/i… – 4:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets face 14 sets of back-to-back games, open season against Donovan Mitchel and close it against Joel Embiid as part of highlights of 2023-24 NBA season trib.al/zwtKtyb – 5:10 PM
Nets face 14 sets of back-to-back games, open season against Donovan Mitchel and close it against Joel Embiid as part of highlights of 2023-24 NBA season trib.al/zwtKtyb – 5:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Should Heat consider possibilities of Joel Embiid amid 76ers’ meltdown? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/17/ask… – 5:01 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Should Heat consider possibilities of Joel Embiid amid 76ers’ meltdown? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/17/ask… – 5:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Should Heat consider possibilities of Joel Embiid amid 76ers’ meltdown? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/17/ask… – 11:10 AM
ASK IRA: Should Heat consider possibilities of Joel Embiid amid 76ers’ meltdown? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/17/ask… – 11:10 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Should Heat consider possibilities of Joel Embiid amid 76ers’ meltdown? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/17/ask… Plus: Are Heat solid as is?; Is there a better tournament format? – 8:05 AM
Should Heat consider possibilities of Joel Embiid amid 76ers’ meltdown? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/17/ask… Plus: Are Heat solid as is?; Is there a better tournament format? – 8:05 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Three top reporters weigh in on the Harden situation, with implications for Joel Embiid.
New rumor roundup
libertyballers.com/2023/8/16/2383… – 7:49 PM
Three top reporters weigh in on the Harden situation, with implications for Joel Embiid.
New rumor roundup
libertyballers.com/2023/8/16/2383… – 7:49 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jokic, Steph, LeBron, Giannis, KD and Embiid
Who do you take out for a top-5 list? nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 7:11 PM
Jokic, Steph, LeBron, Giannis, KD and Embiid
Who do you take out for a top-5 list? nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 7:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“How does that look on his resume?”
🏀 @Jumpshot8 wonders how Joel Embiid is taking all the drama around the 76ers the last few years pic.twitter.com/C1JP040jqy – 6:51 PM
“How does that look on his resume?”
🏀 @Jumpshot8 wonders how Joel Embiid is taking all the drama around the 76ers the last few years pic.twitter.com/C1JP040jqy – 6:51 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If the Knicks had Donovan Mitchell they’d be a much more credible threat to land Embiid if he were to ask out, fair? – 3:18 PM
If the Knicks had Donovan Mitchell they’d be a much more credible threat to land Embiid if he were to ask out, fair? – 3:18 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
James Harden (blasting Daryl Morey) & Joel Embiid (taking the 76ers off social media profiles) are creating some chaos in Philly… Now Embiid “next team” odds have surfaced, with the Lakers (+650) making the list via @betonline_ag:
tinyurl.com/RyanWardNBA pic.twitter.com/weqETwIas0 – 2:08 PM
James Harden (blasting Daryl Morey) & Joel Embiid (taking the 76ers off social media profiles) are creating some chaos in Philly… Now Embiid “next team” odds have surfaced, with the Lakers (+650) making the list via @betonline_ag:
tinyurl.com/RyanWardNBA pic.twitter.com/weqETwIas0 – 2:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Nikola Jokic (98) is the clear 1-A in the new @NBA2K. Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all a 96, making up the 1-B
Noboby wants a top-6 list. Who should be dropped for a top 5? 🤔My column: nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 1:24 PM
Nikola Jokic (98) is the clear 1-A in the new @NBA2K. Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all a 96, making up the 1-B
Noboby wants a top-6 list. Who should be dropped for a top 5? 🤔My column: nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 1:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
76ers depth:
James Harden
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Patrick Beverley
De’Anthony Melton
Furkan Korkmaz
Danuel House
Paul Reed
Mo Bamba
Predict their starting 5 on opening day. pic.twitter.com/QD6sPzBNgz – 12:15 PM
76ers depth:
James Harden
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Patrick Beverley
De’Anthony Melton
Furkan Korkmaz
Danuel House
Paul Reed
Mo Bamba
Predict their starting 5 on opening day. pic.twitter.com/QD6sPzBNgz – 12:15 PM
More on this storyline
However, another preseason distraction could turn commissioner Adam Silver into a shade of copper, and send the reigning MVP over the edge and into Morey’s office to ask out. “Everyone’s circling, waiting. The Knicks and Miami are keeping an eye on everything going on,” a league source told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / August 19, 2023
There’s one thing that’s not adding up, at least not to Reggie Miller. Why does Harden not want to play with Joel Embiid? After all, the Sixers center is reigning MVP, and deservedly one. What is Harden trying to get out of this scenario? “Joel Embiid was the MVP last year, correct? … Have you ever heard of someone not wanting to play with an MVP? How could someone want out from playing against the reigning MVP?” -via Clutch Points / August 19, 2023
“The person I mostly feel bad for is Joel Embiid,” said McHale. “This guy’s coming off an MVP season, but when you’re team is fractured at the top — when one of the top two players is like, ‘I’m out of here. The guy’s a liar’ — you’ve got no chance of winning. It’s really hard to win when you’re tied together as a group, and it’s really hard to win four seven-game series. That’s with everybody tied together, everybody pulling together. I feel really bad for Nick Nurse, too. You’ve got a new coach coming in, and Nick’s like, ‘Oh, boy. This ought to be interesting.’ It just disrupts the entire flow of the team, and it’s totally unnecessary.” -via Heavy.com / August 17, 2023