NBA launches inquiry into James Harden's situation

The NBA has launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden’s public admonishment of the franchise’s President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, sources told ESPN. The league office is believed to be pursuing an understanding of whether Harden was portending a 2023-2024 hold out in violation of the league’s collective bargaining agreement — or had been referencing past contract discussions with the organization that might constitute salary cap circumvention, sources said.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski, Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
That’s a big deal, since failing to follow through with a trade demand is the easiest for Morey to explain away to future agents/players, especially when Harden’s “list” only included one team. pic.twitter.com/fyGatw4Y5P – 8:55 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Should the NBA investigate James Harden’s claim of being lied to?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Pat Beverley’s analysis of the James Harden-Daryl Morey feud may have been an attempt at diplomacy. But it only creates bigger headaches for the #Sixers .
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
A number of sites have picked up on Kevin McHale’s provocative comments about James Harden, but there’s a LOT more here that shouldn’t be missed.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden thinks relationship with 76ers is beyond repair: ‘I’ve been patient all summer’
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
James Harden, is your relationship with the 76ers beyond repair? ‘I think so’
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey! Podcasted on Thursday w/ @MotorCityHoops! We chatted….
-Harden torches Morey. All of the mess and where it goes from herre
-Trentyn Flowers to the NBL. Impacts on NBL, Louisville, Flowers
-Five 2024 NBA Draft Prospects
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tyrese Maxey hasn’t gotten an extension because of the Sixers’ plans for summer ’24.
But, his representation – Rich Paul and Klutch Sports – wanted to get an extension done this summer, sources tell @973espn.
Could the Harden situation complicate talks?
The Sixers, nor Harden would be in violation of any league guidelines should that be communicated to league officials. The Sixers informed Harden that they hadn’t found a suitable trade with his preferred destination of the Los Angeles Clippers and expected him to report to the team’s training camp in September — something that sources say Harden plans to do. Despite public speculation, Harden has made no allegations of a previous handshake agreement with the Sixers on a future contract. -via ESPN / August 19, 2023
Harden, who turns 34 this month, exercised his $35.6 million option for the 2023-2024 season in June with an expectation that Morey would work with him on finding a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, sources said. The Sixers and Clippers engaged in numerous conversations, but never gained traction on a deal, sources said. -via ESPN / August 19, 2023