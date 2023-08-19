Patrick Beverley on James Harrden's situation: 'If I agree on a handshake and I was supposed to get a bag, hell yeah I would be waiting on my bag'

His final thought above, that he hopes he’s able to play with James but things are looking “unfortunate,” isn’t groundbreaking. But it does hint that PatBev too may believe there isn’t a resolution here where Harden reenters the fold feeling motivated. But wait, it gets even more juicy for all of you masochists who once watched a ten win team, devotedly: Rone: “[James] has the anger of someone who was promised a bunch of money and now feels like they will not get that money. There is no other reason for you to speak in such absolute terms…. Beverley: …. I came to Philly hoping he would be here. It’s just an unfortunate situation. I’m all player though, like you know, if I agree on a handshake and I was supposed to get a bag, hell yeah I would be waiting on my bag. And if I don’t get my bag you f—n’ right I’mma feel some type of way….. but now if I’m a business man, and I own a team and I can get a guy to agree to some type of deal with a handshake, I don’t know, obviously we’re guessing right, we don’t know exactly what the conversations but if we were to guess and if I was an owner and management and I can — I got a certain guy for this number off a handshake and it don’t work out [then] ‘it ain’t personal it’s business’ type of vibe. But that’s why you don’t mix basketball and friendship. That’s what kind of takes the heart and soul out of it a little bit. Like I said, I understand both sides as a player….”
Source: Dave Early @ LibertyBallers.com
Pat Beverley’s analysis of the James Harden-Daryl Morey feud may have been an attempt at diplomacy. But it only creates bigger headaches for the #Sixers .
Trae Young received high praise from Pat Bev 👀
Is Trae the next great PG in the league?
76ers depth:
James Harden
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
Tobias Harris
PJ Tucker
Patrick Beverley
De’Anthony Melton
Furkan Korkmaz
Danuel House
Paul Reed
Mo Bamba
New Episode @PatBevPod comes out today 🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿 @Ronnie2K pic.twitter.com/NowWmEFBPs – 9:04 AM
When asked on an episode of “The Pat Bev Podcast” who Young should replace on Team USA, Beverley suggested that the Hawks’ star deserves to be on the roster more so than any Team USA player. “He’s won plenty of games,” Beverley said of Young. “He’s hit plenty of daggers. He’s reinventing the game. Whatever Steph Curry is leaving over, he’s taking it and running with it. Took his team to the Eastern Conference Finals. He’s won big on the road.” -via Clutch Points / August 16, 2023
Clutch Points: “I hit [Patrick Beverley] but Pat got back up… When you go back and look at the actual play, everybody kept saying ‘Pat dove at [Russell Westbrook’s] knee intentionally’ I’m like ‘no he didn’t, man.'” —Kendrick Perkins (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/a28JMtZUMG -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 15, 2023
You’re a big proponent of film work, and you’ve been vocal about watching other players, as well. Who have you been paying attention to this offseason, and why is that independent research so important to you? Jae’Sean Tate: It’s not just necessarily one person I’ve been watching. These guys doing these podcasts, all these NBA players, I try to tune in and get perspective, you know? Whether it’s Draymond Green, Paul George or even Patrick Beverley’s podcast, just to get their perspective and when they have guest hosts of other NBA players about their lives and what they see in the NBA. Anybody at this level can learn from it. So, just being an open book, man. It doesn’t even necessarily have to be basketball, but just their everyday, what they do. -via The Athletic / August 14, 2023