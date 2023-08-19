Reggie Miller on James Harden situation: 'Have you ever heard of someone not wanting to play with an MVP?'

There’s one thing that’s not adding up, at least not to Reggie Miller. Why does Harden not want to play with Joel Embiid? After all, the Sixers center is reigning MVP, and deservedly one. What is Harden trying to get out of this scenario? “Joel Embiid was the MVP last year, correct? … Have you ever heard of someone not wanting to play with an MVP? How could someone want out from playing against the reigning MVP?”
Should the NBA investigate James Harden's claim of being lied to?
Pat Beverley's analysis of the James Harden-Daryl Morey feud may have been an attempt at diplomacy. But it only creates bigger headaches for the #Sixers .
A number of sites have picked up on Kevin McHale's provocative comments about James Harden, but there's a LOT more here that shouldn't be missed.
James Harden thinks relationship with 76ers is beyond repair: 'I've been patient all summer'
James Harden, is your relationship with the 76ers beyond repair? 'I think so'
Tyrese Maxey hasn’t gotten an extension because of the Sixers’ plans for summer ’24.
But, his representation – Rich Paul and Klutch Sports – wanted to get an extension done this summer, sources tell @973espn.
Could the Harden situation complicate talks?
“I’ve been patient all summer.”
James Harden reiterates that his relationship with the 76ers is beyond repair.
“I’ve been patient all summer.”
James Harden reiterates that his relationship with the 76ers is beyond repair. (via @JBristolKHOU)
James Harden believes Sixers relationship is beyond repair
New URBONUS w/ @ErrickM3 & @TheNatural_05
– Mike James’ future amidst Olympiacos & Partizan rumors
– Message to Panathinaikos fans
– Mirotic’s recruitment
– James Harden rant
– PJ Dozier’s & Jabari Parker’s potential in Europe
– Nick Calathes’ situation
Embiid has said all the right things publicly, but there has to be some residual fatigue in his entire 76ers experience. Morey is responsible for only the past few years, but in totality, many around the league believe Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later — and that a full rebuild is what Morey is covertly hoping for. -via Yahoo! Sports / August 19, 2023
However, another preseason distraction could turn commissioner Adam Silver into a shade of copper, and send the reigning MVP over the edge and into Morey’s office to ask out. “Everyone’s circling, waiting. The Knicks and Miami are keeping an eye on everything going on,” a league source told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / August 19, 2023
League sources told Yahoo Sports contrary to popular belief, Morey isn’t stuck on receiving Clippers guard Terance Mann back in a Harden deal, but is coveting future first-round draft picks with the so-called “Seven Year Rule” in effect. -via Yahoo! Sports / August 19, 2023
