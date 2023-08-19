Rockets' staff impressed with Jalen Green's conditioning and fitness

This summer, he committed himself to growth. Team sources said the staff was particularly pleased with the young guard’s conditioning and fitness level, especially in early August when players are still in the midst of vacationing. He’s trained in California with other NBA players, sessions which head coach Ime Udoka has frequented. Green arrived at Team USA camp stronger, fitter and most importantly, smarter. Word from Vegas was he picked up the system quickly, was extremely coachable and was an eager learner.
Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic
Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Trae Young and Jalen Green play pick-up, while Drake watches.
You can watch the full run at throughthelens.com pic.twitter.com/UnZcNyyXZv – 3:34 PM
Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Trae Young and Jalen Green play pick-up, while Drake watches.
You can watch the full run at throughthelens.com pic.twitter.com/UnZcNyyXZv – 3:34 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
In Year 2, Jalen Green placed in the 49th percentile of PnR ball handlers.
The key, as his time with Team USA showed, is to use his gifts to make quicker decisions more often.
More on his playmaking potential, exclusive on @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4786213/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/lsEzeUPBeP – 2:02 PM
In Year 2, Jalen Green placed in the 49th percentile of PnR ball handlers.
The key, as his time with Team USA showed, is to use his gifts to make quicker decisions more often.
More on his playmaking potential, exclusive on @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4786213/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/lsEzeUPBeP – 2:02 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kevin Durant doing Kevin Durant things while playing pick-up with Trae Young, Chet Holmgren, Michael Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Terry Rozier, Kevin Huerter and Austin Rivers among others.
Watch the full run at throughthelens.com pic.twitter.com/tHzMvyOTFK – 12:17 AM
Kevin Durant doing Kevin Durant things while playing pick-up with Trae Young, Chet Holmgren, Michael Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Terry Rozier, Kevin Huerter and Austin Rivers among others.
Watch the full run at throughthelens.com pic.twitter.com/tHzMvyOTFK – 12:17 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kevin Durant doing Kevin Durant things while playing pick-up with Trae Young, Michael Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Terry Rozier, Austin Rivers and others.
Watch the full run at throughthelens.com pic.twitter.com/tHzMvyOTFK – 11:50 PM
Kevin Durant doing Kevin Durant things while playing pick-up with Trae Young, Michael Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Terry Rozier, Austin Rivers and others.
Watch the full run at throughthelens.com pic.twitter.com/tHzMvyOTFK – 11:50 PM
More on this storyline
NBA Central: Dope to see KD take Chet and Jalen Green under his wing 🔥 (@swishcultures_ ) pic.twitter.com/D8o42LERef -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / August 17, 2023
Ball Don’t Lie: Jalen Green went off in a run with KD, Trae Young, Michael Porter Jr., Chet Holmgren and other pros 👀🪣 (via @ThroughTheLens) pic.twitter.com/17hhAjBawC -via Twitter @Balldontlie / August 16, 2023
ClutchPoints: NBA players link up for some summer run action in Los Angeles 🔥 – Kevin Durant – Chet Holmgren – Trae Young – Jalen Green – Austin Rivers (📸: @gochhoops ) -via Twitter / August 16, 2023