Rockets' staff impressed with Jalen Green's conditioning and fitness

This summer, he committed himself to growth. Team sources said the staff was particularly pleased with the young guard’s conditioning and fitness level, especially in early August when players are still in the midst of vacationing. He’s trained in California with other NBA players, sessions which head coach Ime Udoka has frequented. Green arrived at Team USA camp stronger, fitter and most importantly, smarter. Word from Vegas was he picked up the system quickly, was extremely coachable and was an eager learner.Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic