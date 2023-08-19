Spain tops Dominican Republic as Karl-Anthony Towns gets ejected

Christos Tsaltas: In their final preparation game ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Spain defeated 86-77 the Dominican Republic in Granada. Juancho Hernangomez made his presence felt, notching 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist and 1 block in 23 minutes. #LaFamilia #FIBAWC #paobc
Source: Twitter @Tsaltas46
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The game finished up early for Karl-Anthony Towns who ejected with 2 technical fouls.
He stepped on the floor vs. Spain for 18 minutes showed his arsenal.
20 points
6 rebounds
5-9 FG
KAT is a great reason to see the 2023 FIBA World Cup. #FIBAWC #VamosDOM #Timberwolves – 5:58 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The KAT effect.
In his first game with the Dominican Republic after 10 years, Karl-Anthony Towns led his national team to an impressive prep win over Canada
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1540… – 5:30 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Karl-Anthony Towns led the Dominican Republic to the win over Canada (94-88)
20 points
6 rebounds
2 assists
6-9 FG
5-6 FT
KAT brought his leadership and ability to score at the crunch time. Can’t wait to see him rolling at the #FIBAWC. #VamosDOM #Timberwolves – 5:25 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Karl-Anthony Towns returns to lead Dominican Republic national team to a stunning victory over Canada 🔥
🇨🇦 88 – 94 🇩🇴
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/DxkcnM1BuB – 5:22 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Dominican Republic has a strong group ahead of the #FIBAWC. Karl-Anthony Towns is their cornerstone, but his supporting cast is great as well. Angel Delgado is an amazing rim protector, LJ Figueroa brings score, and Jean Montero sets the pace. Don’t sleep on them. #VamosDOM – 5:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Karl-Anthony Towns set the tone for the Dominican Republic in the 1st half vs. Canada in Granada.
15 points
5 rebounds
1 assist
5-6 FG
KAT showed great things offensively thrus far. #VamosDOM #FIBAWC #Timberwolves – 4:17 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
After a 1⃣0⃣-year gap, Karl-Anthony Towns returns to play for the Dominican Republic national team against Canada 🇩🇴🫡 #FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/qWPg5DUzG8 – 3:53 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Canada will start the now-usual suspects — Gilgeous-Alexander, Barrett, Brooks, Powell, Olynyk — against Dominican Republic in a few minutes. And, yes, that is Karl-Anthony Towns in the DR lineup – 3:24 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Biggest World Cup 2023 stars – PART 1 ⭐️
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
🇺🇸 Anthony Edwards
🇫🇮 Lauri Markkanen
🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert
🇩🇴 Karl-Anthony Towns
🇷🇸 Bogdan Bogdanovic
🇩🇪 Franz Wagner
🇦🇺 Josh Giddey
🇱🇹 Jonas Valanciunas
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/F5BFlWHnZh – 3:11 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Highest paid World Cup 2023 stars 🤑
🇫🇷 Rudy Gobert – $41 M
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic – $40.1 M
🇩🇴 Karl-Anthony Towns – $36 M
🇺🇸 Brandon Ingram – $33.8 M
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – $33.4 M
🇺🇸 Jaren Jackson Jr. – $27.1 M
🇺🇸 Jalen Brunson – $26.3 M
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/1uPEsbmcTR – 11:12 AM
More on this storyline
The former Denver Nuggets player now conceded an interview to Panathinaikos’ official YouTube channel in which he explained why he decided to come back to Europe to rock the Greek powerhouse jersey. “I feel great, at home. I can’t wait to play here to see the fans going crazy and just to compete with this team. The president wants to win no matter what and that desire to win made me come back from the NBA”, Juancho Hernangomez said. -via EuroHoops.net / August 4, 2023
Dionysis Aravantinos: Juancho Hernangomez arrived in Athens and Panathinaikos fans welcomed him at the airport. -via Twitter @AravantinosDA / August 1, 2023
Explaining, from a coaching point of view, the presence of Hernangomez on the floor, Hines said that “Juancho has an incredible touch. Great floater, great contact near the basket. It ends in many different ways the phases. But what is really amazing about his game is his footwork. Can be very threatening in pick n pop situations. I don’t know how his ability will translate to Europe, but now he will have more options because he had all the ingredients to play in the NBA.” -via sportal.gr / July 29, 2023