Dario Saric leads Croatia to the Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Led by Dario Saric’s strong performance, Croatia defeated Turkey 84-71 in the 2024 Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament held in Istanbul, with the Golden State Warriors forward recording a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dario Saric and Croatia stun Turkey to book a place at the OQT
eurohoops.net/en/olympic-gam… – 3:02 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Alperen Sengun on Friday: “We’re going out, and we’re going to win.”
Dario Saric: Watch me DOMINATE 👀
Croatia defeats Turkey and wins the Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/HChpF3kVtl – 2:40 PM
Mario Hezonja followed Šarić with 16 points, Jaleen Smith added 14, while Goran Filipovic scored 10 for the winning side. LA Clippers big man Ivica Zubac almost had a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds, as Croatia secured a place in the 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournament. -via EuroHoops.net / August 20, 2023
🇭🇷 Croatia beat Ukraine 85-70 to advance to the final of the 2023 FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament with the help of: Mario Hezonja: 22 points (10/13 FG) and 5 rebounds, Dario Saric: 18 points (7/7 FT) and 8 rebounds, Ivica Zubac: 20 points (7/9 FG) and 7 rebounds -via Twitter / August 18, 2023
Kerr likened the additions of Saric and Joseph to Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica for the 2022 championship season, and even to Zaza Pachulia and David West in previous years. “We needed guys like Saric and Cory Joseph who have been through the NBA rigors and understand what it means to be a leader from the middle of the roster and how important that is,” Kerr said, later adding, “Mike really recognized that was an area we needed help, so he went out without many resources and fortified our roster and put us in position moving forward.” -via San Jose Mercury-News / July 22, 2023