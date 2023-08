Stan Van Gundy: 'You cannot make a case that Anthony Davis had a better career than Dwight Howard'

As for the BIG3, Ice Cube said he has several players targeted that could boost the league’s popularity. He even has plans for a team in London. “I’d love Boogie Cousins, Dwight Howard, Isaiah Thomas, Jamal Crawford, these are people that I would love to see in the league,” he said. “We’ll see if they’ll play. LaMarcus Aldridge is out there but you’ve got to be ready to play. It’s not as easy as the NBA. I’m not saying the NBA is easy because they’ve got to play 82 games or more. I’m saying you’re not going to get those ticky-tack calls you would get in the NBA. You’ve got to be ready to play physical.” -via Boston Globe / August 5, 2023