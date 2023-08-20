Stan Van Gundy: 'You cannot make a case that Anthony Davis had a better career than Dwight Howard'

During a recent conversation with ex-NBAers Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles on their show Knuckleheads Podcast, Howard’s former Orlando Magic coach Stan Van Gundy opined that not only did Howard deserve a spot in the league’s recent “NBA 75” (a group of players the league named as its best-ever to commemorate its 75th anniversary last year), but he deserved it in spite of his own Los Angeles teammate, Anthony Davis. SVG’s relationship with Howard famously did not survive their time together in Orlando. “To me, the only guys you could even talk about in his league at that time [of Howard’s peak, from roughly 2008-12] were LeBron and Kobe,” Van Gundy opined. “I think Anthony Davis is great, but at the time they selected [the NBA’s 75th anniversary team in 2022] I mean, it’s not close.” “You cannot make a case that Anthony Davis had a better career than Dwight Howard, that’s absolutely ridiculous.”
Source: Sports Illustrated
StatMuse @statmuse
Most seasons with 200+ blocks over the last 15 years:
3 — Serge Ibaka
2 — Dwight Howard
Nobody else has done it multiple times. pic.twitter.com/HGFJvBKNGV – 1:31 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
OSU AD Scott Barnes in interview with The Athletic, on future of the Civil War: “Oregon’s not a priority. It’s our fan base, it’s our student-athletes & putting them in the best position for future competitions. Whether that includes Oregon or not has yet to be determined by us.” – 12:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Me, blocking as many terrible ad accounts & fake blue checkers as possible before that feature also goes away.
On a serious note, I feel for those who are harassed & bullied on this … “service” … that will likely be forced out if that decision does indeed come to fruition. pic.twitter.com/JJhbSdUNBD – 11:54 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Roughest part of schedule for a team featuring LeBron in Year 21 and AD is the number of B2B’s: 15. That’s well up from 12 B2B’s in each of the last 2 seasons, and ahead of this year’s league average (14). Mitigating that a bit: 5 B2B’s have no travel.
nba.com/lakers/news/la… – 3:14 PM
NBA on ESPN: AD putting in offseason work 👀 (via @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/nMGY0KzPcV -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / August 17, 2023
Clutch Points: “[Anthony Davis] is an exceptional top 5 talent in the league… But if you asking me about my MVP pick… I’m going with Giannis Antetokounmpo… That’s who I got coming into the season.” Agree with @KendrickPerkins’ MVP prediction? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/T3SUANjMvb -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 17, 2023
Clutch Points: “Anthony Davis can do everything [Nikola Jokic] can do. He can do everything Embiid can do… I’m expecting him to be MVP, if not this year, definitely next year.” Kevin Garnett has high expectations for Anthony Davis 😅 (via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/G11vdo0yVI -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 14, 2023
Clutch Points: “James [Harden] stay right there it’s a shorter flight to Taiwan.” —Dwight Howard 😂 (via @DwightHoward /IG) pic.twitter.com/ngrhmm4Ddm -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 15, 2023
Dwight Howard officiated the wedding of London Wilmot, an athlete and celebrity stylist, and Pure, a high fashion runway model, in Madrid, Spain, last month, according to photos shared by the couple on social media. -via New York Post / August 11, 2023
As for the BIG3, Ice Cube said he has several players targeted that could boost the league’s popularity. He even has plans for a team in London. “I’d love Boogie Cousins, Dwight Howard, Isaiah Thomas, Jamal Crawford, these are people that I would love to see in the league,” he said. “We’ll see if they’ll play. LaMarcus Aldridge is out there but you’ve got to be ready to play. It’s not as easy as the NBA. I’m not saying the NBA is easy because they’ve got to play 82 games or more. I’m saying you’re not going to get those ticky-tack calls you would get in the NBA. You’ve got to be ready to play physical.” -via Boston Globe / August 5, 2023
