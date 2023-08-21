Eric Gordon leads Bahamas to Olympic qualifying tournament

The Bahamian men’s basketball team, led by Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield, Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and Suns guard Eric Gordon, delivered the country’s biggest victory in the sport Sunday, defeating Argentina 82-75 to win a spot in one of next summer’s qualifying tournaments for the Paris Olympic Games. The Bahamas, whose head coach is Golden State Warriors assistant Chris DeMarco, outscored Argentina 23-12 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win — the team’s second in five days against the hosts — in front of a feisty home crowd.
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
In a story of the summer so far, Eric Gordon shot the lights out as Bahamas sensationally beat Argentina to OQT ticket
eurohoops.net/en/olympic-gam… – 3:52 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Eric Gordon steals the show in Argentina at #FIBAOQT final 😳
pic.twitter.com/3KR7wxpmn2 – 1:58 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon scores 27 points (6-of-7 from 3), clutch in Bahamas’ win vs. Argentina in #Olympic pre-qualifying tournament title game (w/videos) #Suns #Bahamas azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/crcle8TOAh – 1:01 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Bahamas confirmed the power rankings right before the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Argentina. They defeated the host team twice. Eric Gordon was huge with 27 points, Deandre Ayton dominated in the glass (10 pts, 21 reb). #Bahamas #FIBAOPQT #NBA – 12:51 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Behind 27 points from Eric Gordon and 21 rebounds from Deandre Ayton, the Bahamas – which has never qualified for a World Cup or Olympics – won in Argentina Sunday night to earn an Olympic qualifying tournament berth next summer.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:23 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Eric Gordon’s four games in Olympic pre-qualifying tournament:
Group play: vs. Cuba 17 points (4-of-7 from 3), vs. Argentina 24 points (1-of-2 from 3).
Semifinals: vs. Uruguay 13 points.
Finals: vs. Argentina 27 points (6-of-7 from 3).
Bahamas 4-0, wins tournament. #Suns pic.twitter.com/wcTPUdwjpO – 10:42 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Eric Gordon ices the win for Team Bahamas 🧊
Gordon had 27 points in the win over Argentina in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Group A championship game.
(via @BackcourtAlerts)
pic.twitter.com/MlYTZK5r5q – 10:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bahamas 82 Argentina 75 Final.
Eric Gordon 27 points (6-of-7 from 3).
Travis Munnings 16 points.
Buddy Hield 15 points.
Deandre Ayton 10 points, 21 rebounds. #Suns #Pacers pic.twitter.com/9D6vjCsOFv – 10:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton, Eric Gordon celebrating Bahamas biggest win ever in men’s basketball. #Suns pic.twitter.com/4u7vW3sGYE – 10:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Bahamian National Team – led by Suns center Deandre Ayton, Suns guard Eric Gordon and Pacers guard Buddy Hield, and coached by Warriors assistant Chris DeMarco – just won the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Argentina to earn a chance to make the Paris Olympics next year. – 9:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Bahamian National Team – led by Suns center Deandre Ayton, Suns guard Eric Gordon and Kings guard Buddy Hield, and coached by Warriors assistant Chris DeMarco – just won the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Argentina to earn a chance to make the Paris Olympics next year. – 9:57 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Tremendous stakes in this game for what has to be the biggest win for the Bahamas ever and it’s because of a BONKERS crunch-time explosion out of Eric Gordon. He scored 27 points.
Bahamas advances to Olympic qualifying next July. Argentina misses its first Olympics since 2000. – 9:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You can’t make this up.”
Eric Gordon dagger 3.
27 points. Bahamas up five with 20 .2 seconds left. #Suns pic.twitter.com/OZbBy1Tz1Y – 9:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Eric Gordon hits a pair of enormous off-dribble 3s to keep Argentina at bay after the Bahamas turned it over on its two other possessions for Argentina’s pair of scores.
Bahamas up 2 with 1:32 to go. – 9:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That’s a foul.”
Eric Gordon after bucket. Has 18 points. Bahamas down two early in fourth. #Suns pic.twitter.com/QMT9Ga2MtX – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bahamas 42 Argentina 42 Half.
Eric Gordon 12 points.
Travis Munnings 9 points.
Buddy Hield 8 points.
Deandre Ayton 2 points, 7 rebounds. #Suns #Pacers pic.twitter.com/a35RJCWhfG – 8:55 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Team Bahamas has three NBA players for the FIBA Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament 🇧🇸
▪️ Deandre Ayton
▪️ Buddy Hield
▪️ Eric Gordon pic.twitter.com/qRW0CByk08 – 8:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Eric Gordon on the drive and finish on 3-point play. Bahamas down two to host Argentina in 1st quarter. #Suns pic.twitter.com/5ZQxjCdK66 – 8:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Buddy Hield gets Bahamas on board. Eric Gordon hits deep 3.
Ayton tip in. Tied 7-7. #Suns #Pacers pic.twitter.com/Qw8ewjMCND – 8:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bahamas pregame intros led by Deandre Ayton, Eric Gordon and Buddy Hield. #Suns #Pacers pic.twitter.com/VHuUPQLBG1 – 8:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From Saturday night:
Buddy Hield, Eric Gordon and Deandre Ayton lead Bahamas past Uruguay, face host Argentina in Olympic pre-qualifying tournament title game Sunday at 5:10 p.m. Phoenix time (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:15 AM
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: “It means a lot. It’s great to do this for the Bahamas. My mom was born and raised there. I’m just glad we get to advance with these guys.” Eric Gordon 27 points (6-of-7 3s) in leading #Bahamas to 82-75 win Sunday over host Argentina in Olympic pre-qualifying tournament. #Suns pic.twitter.com/W5lnFEsHhP -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / August 21, 2023
Duane Rankin: “So happy for him to come out there. I know a lot of Bahamians say Eric, he’s not always in the Bahamas, but he’s in the Bahamas probably more than me.” Buddy Hield on Eric Gordon, who is US born, but his mom is Bahamian. Gordon 27 pts in #Bahamas title game win. #Suns #Pacers pic.twitter.com/fGoRmRcxwk -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / August 21, 2023
Deandre Ayton, Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon all starred as The Bahamas got a big win over hosts Argentina in their second group game at the FIBA Americas Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Wednesday. The Bahamians overcame a 12-point deficit at the end of the first quarter to enter halftime with a 55-53 lead. From there, they built on their advantage to lead 82-67 after the third quarter before completing a 101-89 win. -via SportsMax / August 17, 2023
