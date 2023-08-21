Giannis Antetokounmpo down to play in Saudi Arabia

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo: “Of course” he would consider playing in Saudia Arabia after NBA career
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Ted Davis @nbated
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
“If the NBA worked out, maybe like a trade between the NBA and Saudi Arabia League, I’m there!” the champ said … although it’s unclear if he meant suiting up for a hoops team, or alongside his buddy Neymar on the soccer pitch. -via TMZ.com / August 21, 2023
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Suuuiiiii😂 pic.twitter.com/W8srpoQ8g0 -via Twitter @Giannis_An34 / August 19, 2023
Clutch Points: “[Anthony Davis] is an exceptional top 5 talent in the league… But if you asking me about my MVP pick… I’m going with Giannis Antetokounmpo… That’s who I got coming into the season.” Agree with @KendrickPerkins’ MVP prediction? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/T3SUANjMvb -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 17, 2023

