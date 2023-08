Gilbert Arenas claims Doc Rivers went behind Tyronn Lue's back to take Sixers job

Spoelstra compared Lue to Russell Crowe’s character from “A Beautiful Mind” (or maybe it was Matt Damon’s character in “Good Will Hunting,” who can say?) to where Lue can step to any dry-erase board with a marker and have the board full of diagrams in seconds. “The things you read and hear about Ty, it’s real,” Spoelstra said. “He is like that guy in the movie, writing on the walls … that’s Ty. It’s fun. I really enjoy basketball discussions with him, because there’s the traditional way of thinking, and he can do that, but then there’s the unconventional way of thinking, problem-solving. -via The Athletic / August 21, 2023