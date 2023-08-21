James Harden to NBA: Daryl Morey told me I would be traded after opting in

Shams Charania: As part of NBA probe into his “liar” comment, James Harden told league investigators he was referring to Daryl Morey telling Harden he will trade him “quickly” following the $35.6 million opt in for 2023-24, per sources. The 76ers’ stance now is they expect to keep Harden.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
all these harden/morey he-said-he-saids making me laugh every time. nothing to do with them or the sixers. just keeps reminding me of when the wolves had their own version of this with joe smith and thought nobody would notice they were moving like jimmy conway for *3* years. – 1:15 PM
all these harden/morey he-said-he-saids making me laugh every time. nothing to do with them or the sixers. just keeps reminding me of when the wolves had their own version of this with joe smith and thought nobody would notice they were moving like jimmy conway for *3* years. – 1:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Harden tells NBA his Morey “liar” comment about trade, not contract
nbcsports.com/nba/news/repor… – 12:53 PM
Report: Harden tells NBA his Morey “liar” comment about trade, not contract
nbcsports.com/nba/news/repor… – 12:53 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden rumors: Details emerge on why 76ers star called Daryl Morey a liar as NBA continues investigation
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 12:43 PM
James Harden rumors: Details emerge on why 76ers star called Daryl Morey a liar as NBA continues investigation
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 12:43 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Morey/Harden relationship as a movie couple pic.twitter.com/VkrbYI01ZC – 12:37 PM
The Morey/Harden relationship as a movie couple pic.twitter.com/VkrbYI01ZC – 12:37 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
As part of NBA probe into his “liar” comment, James Harden told league investigators he was referring to Daryl Morey telling Harden he will trade him “quickly” following the $35.6 million opt in for 2023-24, per sources. The 76ers’ stance now is they expect to keep Harden. – 12:09 PM
As part of NBA probe into his “liar” comment, James Harden told league investigators he was referring to Daryl Morey telling Harden he will trade him “quickly” following the $35.6 million opt in for 2023-24, per sources. The 76ers’ stance now is they expect to keep Harden. – 12:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is James Harden muddling matters for the Heat as well as for the 76ers? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/21/ask… – 11:29 AM
ASK IRA: Is James Harden muddling matters for the Heat as well as for the 76ers? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/21/ask… – 11:29 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is James Harden muddling matters for the Heat as well as for the 76ers? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/21/ask… Plus: Can Heat score with this core?; Where do Lillard odds stand? – 9:06 AM
Is James Harden muddling matters for the Heat as well as for the 76ers? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/21/ask… Plus: Can Heat score with this core?; Where do Lillard odds stand? – 9:06 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @kevinwildes @djacoby
—A Team USA hoops deep-dive
—Wait, is Ant becoming a superstar?
—Our non-sarcastic advice for James Harden
—AFC East arguments
—Tom Brady predictions
—Twitter: dying, thriving, or just OK?
—Half-Baked ideas by KW
open.spotify.com/episode/269pBy… – 12:02 AM
New BS Podcast w/ @kevinwildes @djacoby
—A Team USA hoops deep-dive
—Wait, is Ant becoming a superstar?
—Our non-sarcastic advice for James Harden
—AFC East arguments
—Tom Brady predictions
—Twitter: dying, thriving, or just OK?
—Half-Baked ideas by KW
open.spotify.com/episode/269pBy… – 12:02 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“You gotta give me something to fight with”
🏀 @SamMitchellNBA tells @jumpshot8 if James Harden played better, the situation in Philly would be different pic.twitter.com/ViB1tZl4gO – 6:05 PM
“You gotta give me something to fight with”
🏀 @SamMitchellNBA tells @jumpshot8 if James Harden played better, the situation in Philly would be different pic.twitter.com/ViB1tZl4gO – 6:05 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The four-time Golden State Warriors champion doesn’t believe James Harden has done anything wrong. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/19/war… – 1:00 PM
The four-time Golden State Warriors champion doesn’t believe James Harden has done anything wrong. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/19/war… – 1:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I would have went in his office and spoke to him”
Tim Hardaway Sr. shares his thoughts on the latest news surrounding James Harden and Daryl Morey in Philadelphia
@JumpShot8 | @GeraldBlss | #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/WhKHEL7hiM – 4:03 PM
“I would have went in his office and spoke to him”
Tim Hardaway Sr. shares his thoughts on the latest news surrounding James Harden and Daryl Morey in Philadelphia
@JumpShot8 | @GeraldBlss | #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/WhKHEL7hiM – 4:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden’s pressure on Daryl Morey could cost the Sixers more than one unhappy star. Many around the NBA believe Joel Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later.
@VinceGoodwill breaks down the mounting pressure in Philly.
➡️ yhoo.it/44huT76 pic.twitter.com/773SWIj370 – 2:22 PM
James Harden’s pressure on Daryl Morey could cost the Sixers more than one unhappy star. Many around the NBA believe Joel Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later.
@VinceGoodwill breaks down the mounting pressure in Philly.
➡️ yhoo.it/44huT76 pic.twitter.com/773SWIj370 – 2:22 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden’s pressure on Daryl Morey could cost Sixers more than one unhappy star. Many around the NBA believe Joel Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later.
@VinceGoodwill breaks down the mounting pressure in Philly.
➡️ yhoo.it/44huT76 pic.twitter.com/6aEzcw4Rfi – 2:22 PM
James Harden’s pressure on Daryl Morey could cost Sixers more than one unhappy star. Many around the NBA believe Joel Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later.
@VinceGoodwill breaks down the mounting pressure in Philly.
➡️ yhoo.it/44huT76 pic.twitter.com/6aEzcw4Rfi – 2:22 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden’s pressure on Daryl Morey could cost the Sixers more than one unhappy star.
@VinceGoodwill breaks down the mounting pressure in Philly.
➡️ yhoo.it/44huT76 pic.twitter.com/bIpcxYhwDR – 2:16 PM
James Harden’s pressure on Daryl Morey could cost the Sixers more than one unhappy star.
@VinceGoodwill breaks down the mounting pressure in Philly.
➡️ yhoo.it/44huT76 pic.twitter.com/bIpcxYhwDR – 2:16 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Seems likely James Harden will show up to 76ers camp, as another show of pressure on Daryl Morey: “Why would he not? When you know the chaos he could bring just by showing up,” a source tells @YahooSports. sports.yahoo.com/james-hardens-… – 12:08 PM
Seems likely James Harden will show up to 76ers camp, as another show of pressure on Daryl Morey: “Why would he not? When you know the chaos he could bring just by showing up,” a source tells @YahooSports. sports.yahoo.com/james-hardens-… – 12:08 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“James can do it, he just didn’t want to [do it]”
Hear James Harden’s former coach and Basketball Hall of Famer, Kevin McHale, tell @RickKamlaSports and @DarthAmin why he’s not surprised by the recent developments in Philadelphia with Harden and Daryl Morey pic.twitter.com/zyircS0wY6 – 11:02 AM
“James can do it, he just didn’t want to [do it]”
Hear James Harden’s former coach and Basketball Hall of Famer, Kevin McHale, tell @RickKamlaSports and @DarthAmin why he’s not surprised by the recent developments in Philadelphia with Harden and Daryl Morey pic.twitter.com/zyircS0wY6 – 11:02 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden investigation: NBA looking into 76ers star’s comments that Daryl Morey is a ‘liar,’ per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 10:56 AM
James Harden investigation: NBA looking into 76ers star’s comments that Daryl Morey is a ‘liar,’ per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 10:56 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Re-posting yesterday’s story on the likelihood that the NBA — despite its refusal to answer questions about it — was going to investigate Philadelphia’s offseason dealings with James Harden for a second time after Harden’s public rebuke of Daryl Morey: marcstein.substack.com/p/all-the-late… – 9:30 AM
Re-posting yesterday’s story on the likelihood that the NBA — despite its refusal to answer questions about it — was going to investigate Philadelphia’s offseason dealings with James Harden for a second time after Harden’s public rebuke of Daryl Morey: marcstein.substack.com/p/all-the-late… – 9:30 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The NBA has launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding 76ers star James Harden’s public admonishment of the franchise’s President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, sources told @wojespn and @ramonashelburne.
More: spr.ly/6010PlQce pic.twitter.com/rZGBrPx0iE – 9:27 AM
The NBA has launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding 76ers star James Harden’s public admonishment of the franchise’s President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, sources told @wojespn and @ramonashelburne.
More: spr.ly/6010PlQce pic.twitter.com/rZGBrPx0iE – 9:27 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: The NBA has launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding 76ers star James Harden’s public admonishment of franchise’s President Daryl Morey: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:45 AM
ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: The NBA has launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding 76ers star James Harden’s public admonishment of franchise’s President Daryl Morey: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:45 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: James Harden’s unhappiness with Daryl Morey could cost the 76ers more than one star (and could Morey be angling for a rebuild?) sports.yahoo.com/james-hardens-… – 10:38 PM
New for @YahooSports: James Harden’s unhappiness with Daryl Morey could cost the 76ers more than one star (and could Morey be angling for a rebuild?) sports.yahoo.com/james-hardens-… – 10:38 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: James Harden’s unhappiness with Daryl Morey could cost the 76ers more than one star (and could Morey be angling for a rebuild?) – 10:26 PM
New for @YahooSports: James Harden’s unhappiness with Daryl Morey could cost the 76ers more than one star (and could Morey be angling for a rebuild?) – 10:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Pat Beverley’s analysis of the James Harden-Daryl Morey feud may have been an attempt at diplomacy. But it only creates bigger headaches for the #Sixers .
libertyballers.com/2023/8/18/2383… – 5:41 PM
Pat Beverley’s analysis of the James Harden-Daryl Morey feud may have been an attempt at diplomacy. But it only creates bigger headaches for the #Sixers .
libertyballers.com/2023/8/18/2383… – 5:41 PM
More on this storyline
The possibility of Harden earning over $50 million annually is gone, and the ability to maintain his current rate isn’t guaranteed. His attempt to get traded to an over-the-cap team that needs a lead guard like the Clippers represents his best chance at maximizing his earnings over the rest of his career. It is difficult to identify many teams that need Harden or are willing to sign him to the type of deal he commands. -via HoopsHype / August 21, 2023
Because this rule makes a holdout unlikely, the Sixers could hold onto him into the season in hopes of other teams getting involved. More teams will be able to make offers once recent free agents becometrade eligible in December and January. While no offer may come that tops the Clippers’ respective offer, more offers could at least improve theirs. -via HoopsHype / August 21, 2023
According to Harden, he and Morey had a handshake agreement to a new max extension before this summer, which is why he was surprised when no such offer came his way last month. Even still, Harden opted into the final year of his deal and Morey is under no obligation to make a deal before February’s trade deadline. “Even though he made a promise and didn’t give it to you, you have to understand that it happens,” said Hardaway. “I would have went in his office and spoke to him and we would have had a nice conversation. There would have been some cursing going on, some back and forth going on, but I think they could have gotten something hashed out.” -via Fade Away World / August 20, 2023