Kevin Garnett: 'Anthony Edwards about to be in the conversation for the top dog'

Kevin Garnett: Let me clarify what I said yesterday for the ones that didn’t hear me. @theantedwards_ about to be in that conversation for the top dog! He looking DIFFERENT, am I trippin?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr had high praise for Anthony Edwards following his 34-point performance against Germany in Team USA’s showcase game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/20/ste… – 4:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Garnett in the 2003-04 season:
— 24.2 PPG (3rd in NBA)
— 13.9 RPG (1st in NBA)
— 5.0 APG
— 1.5 SPG
— 2.2 BPG
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Timberwolves broadcaster Michael Grady tells Rick Kamla and Antonio Daniels what he sees in Anthony Edwards.
Timberwolves broadcaster Michael Grady tells Rick Kamla and Antonio Daniels what he sees in Anthony Edwards.
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Steve Kerr called Anthony Edwards “the guy.” On today’s show @coachthorpe and @jshector discuss what that means, and the future for Edwards.
Steve Kerr called Anthony Edwards “the guy.” On today’s show @coachthorpe and @jshector discuss what that means, and the future for Edwards.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Anthony Edwards will be the NBA’s (blank)-best player in 2023-24. – 11:44 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Here is @joevardon on Anthony Edwards being “the guy” for Team USA theathletic.com/4791326/2023/0… – 9:08 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr had high praise for Anthony Edwards following his 34-point performance against Germany in Team USA’s showcase game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/20/ste… – 7:00 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown among the many NBA players to hype up Anthony Edwards today after he went off for Team USA. pic.twitter.com/n3dVLpA0vz – 5:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 5 or more 30-point playoff games before turning 22 years old:
— LeBron James
— Anthony Edwards
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Anthony Edwards and Erik Spoelstra recreating Spongebob classics 😭🇺🇸
Anthony Edwards and Erik Spoelstra recreating Spongebob classics 😭🇺🇸
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Anthony Edwards looks to be having his breakout moment just as Team USA hoped. U.S. wins a terrific challenge vs. Germany in last warmup before World Cup: espn.com/olympics/story… – 3:55 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Edwards is ‘unquestionably, the guy’ for Team USA in a comeback win against Germany
Anthony Edwards is ‘unquestionably, the guy’ for Team USA in a comeback win against Germany
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
If you were starting an NBA franchise and could pick any player to build around, how many players are you taking ahead of Anthony Edwards? pic.twitter.com/bLu0u4IOV8 – 3:33 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Ladies and Gentlemen I think we may have found the FACE of the NBA!!! I believe his name is Anthony Edwards! Happy Sunday and Carry the hell on… – 2:44 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Anthony Edwards and Jaren Jackson Jr. made it happen at both ends of the floor vs. Germany 😤
Anthony Edwards and Jaren Jackson Jr. made it happen at both ends of the floor vs. Germany 😤
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Anthony Edwards established himself as an early FIBA World Cup MVP award contender. Edwards in 5 preparation games:
18.8 PPG
50.0 FG%
4.2 RPG
1.8 APG
1.2 SPG
1.2 BPG
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Lo de Anthony Edwards es algo serio. Hoy contra Alemania, sumó 34 puntos, seis rebotes, dos tapas y encestó cuatro de ocho intentos de triple, incluyendo este que empató el marcador.
El Alpha.
Vídeo: @FOXSports
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Americans are leaving Abu Dhabi tested, and with a star to lead them. His name is Anthony Edwards, and he scored 34 in a win over Germany, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4791326/2023/0… – 2:21 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Anthony Edwards dominates in big comeback as Team USA wins over Germany #FIBAWorldCup2023
Anthony Edwards dominates in big comeback as Team USA wins over Germany #FIBAWorldCup2023
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Anthony Edwards is a PROBLEM. What a performance to help @usabasketball overcome an 18 pt deficit to beat Germany. 10 pts in an 18-0 run late in 4th qtr 34 total. His defense..Fantastic. If @Timberwolves make sure to play through him, they’re gonna be a problem too – 2:07 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Anthony Edwards is currently +5000 to win 2024 NBA MVP. Honestly thought it was going to be closer to +10000.
Regardless. You could certainly do worse with a $10 shot in the dark.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
FINAL SCORE: #TeamUSA 99, #Germany 91
FINAL SCORE: #TeamUSA 99, #Germany 91
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Great comeback exhibition win and learning experience for @usabasketball using a 22-5 run to beat Germany 99-91. Anthony Edwards sensational with 34 points. pic.twitter.com/LHZic1XYKb – 2:04 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Anthony Edwards channeling Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/jdIjOTSkeY – 2:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Anthony Edwards hits a huge free throw, shushes the crowd, then hits a dagger on a turnaround fadeaway shot before talking more trash after a Germany timeout. The #Timberwolves star has 34 points, and #TeamUSA took over on a 18-0 run in the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/lXLQfl1JgU – 2:00 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Anthony Edwards is putting Team USA on his back: pic.twitter.com/Rf3ogtO8vs – 1:59 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Anthony Edwards looking like he’s going to make the same jump that Derrick Rose did in 2010 after the Team USA World Cup experience. – 1:59 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Anthony Edwards could turn into the best basketball player on earth, but he doesn’t really seem interested in doing that, which I sort of respect.
Anthony Edwards could turn into the best basketball player on earth, but he doesn’t really seem interested in doing that, which I sort of respect.
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Anthony Edwards is that guy.
Anthony Edwards is that guy.
Evan Sidery @esidery
Anthony Edwards is taking the superstar leap this offseason. pic.twitter.com/5PtFZ7Ack3 – 1:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jaren Jackson Jr with a huge rejection on Dennis Schroder leads to an Anthony Edwards transition 3 that ties this game at 86. USA trailed, 71-55, at the 3:51 mark of the 3rd quarter. Edwards has hit back-to-back pull-up 3s and is up to 30 points on 10/18 FG pic.twitter.com/i264hAOnwT – 1:49 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Anthony Edwards is cool as hell. Taking over for team USA down the stretch. – 1:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Anthony Edwards goes down with an ankle injury but stays in the game #TeamUSA #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/Cgz82bUjh0 – 1:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Edwards was down and holding his ankle. He’s re-lacing the shoe, the official initial treatment of all NBA players and will remain in the game. – 1:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
End of Q3: #TeamUSA 73, #Germany 77
End of Q3: #TeamUSA 73, #Germany 77
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Anthony Edwards can’t be stopped right now #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/XsGs7v076c – 1:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Team USA trails Germany, 54-46, at the half.
Team USA trails Germany, 54-46, at the half.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Anthony Edwards is definitely the best player on this Team USA and Jalen Brunson is in the conversation for No. 2. – 12:35 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
When Anthony Edwards came into the league, his college coach said he reminded him in some ways of another player he used to coach.
When Anthony Edwards came into the league, his college coach said he reminded him in some ways of another player he used to coach.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
(In Kevin Harlan’s voice)
ANTHONY EDWARDS WITH NO REGARD FOR HUMAN LIFE 😬
(In Kevin Harlan’s voice)
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
(In Kevin Harlan’s voice)
ANTHONY EDWARDS WITH NO REGARD FOR HUMAN LIFE 😬
(In Kevin Harlan’s voice)
ANTHONY EDWARDS WITH NO REGARD FOR HUMAN LIFE 😬
Evan Sidery @esidery
Anthony Edwards just threw down a huge poster dunk over Daniel Theis during FIBA play: pic.twitter.com/B4MgLttSs7 – 12:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Anthony Edwards with a ridiculous poster on a dump-off pass from Mikal Bridges. pic.twitter.com/HM1zjNXz5v – 12:19 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
ANTHONY EDWARDS TOOK NO PRISONERS 🫢
(via @usabasketball)
ANTHONY EDWARDS TOOK NO PRISONERS 🫢
(via @usabasketball)
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Who would win FIBA 3×3 from World Cup squads? 😎 #FIBAWC #WinForAll
🇺🇸 Team USA: Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson.Jr
🇨🇦 Team Canada: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk
🇩🇪 Team Germany: Dennis Schroder, Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner
